COLEAMBALLY young gun James Buchanan followed in the footsteps of family by taking out the Blues' best and fairest.
Buchanan became one of the youngest winners of the Bill Lyell Memorial for Coleambally's best and fairest, claiming the award at just 20 years of age.
He also took out the best and fairest some 31 years after his father Justin won his first Coleambally best and fairest. They are the fifth father-son pairing in the club's 58-year history to do so.
Buchanan upset star recruit Stanley Tipiloura to take out the award.
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett said it wasn't a big surprise.
"Stanley's eye-catching," Bennett explained.
"But I thought James in the middle was terrific for us.
"He and Dean (Bennett) for two young men, doing all the grunt work on the inside against much more lauded opposition, we really held up in the middle pretty well.
"When Darcy (Mader) broke even in the ruck, I thought we were awesome in the midfield."
Tipiloura took out the Geoff Rutledge Memorial for runner up best and fairest. Key defender Kyle Pete was rewarded for another strong season with most consistent.
Darcy Mader won coach's award, Nick Graham was named most improved, Jake Wynn took out best first year player and Lachlan Evans grabbed the backman of the year.
Danny Brain took out the Percy Schliebs Memorial for reserve grade best and fairest.
It was a special tie in the A grade netball best and fairest with Lauren and Hannah Pound sharing the award. Giaan Cullen was runner up.
It was Lauren's 11th A grade best and fairest, while Hannah became the second youngest winner of the award.
Jasmin Heath (A reserve), Jane Perkins (B grade) and Abbey Neville (C grade) were the lower grade netball best and fairest winners.
In a big night for the Buchanan family, Charmaine Buchanan was awarded life membership for her contribution to the club as a netball player, coach, administrator, volunteer and supporter.
Megan Schliebs and Diana Tooth shared the Clem Dunbar Clubperson of the Year award.
