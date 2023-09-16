After 21 long years, Turvey Park are back on top of the Riverina Football League after defeating Griffith by 31 points at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Bulldogs fended off a number of challenges from a very competitive Swans' outfit to run out deserving 13.9 (87) to 8.8 (56) winners.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi etched his name into Turvey Park folklore in his last game as senior coach and was thrilled with the way his side performed in the biggest game of the year.
"It's unbelievable," Mazzocchi said.
"Just incredible how the game panned out and I suppose when you are planning the game you hope it goes like that.
"I've been involved in premierships before when you put so many things into place and the players don't do them during the year and then it just clicks on game day and that's what happened today.
"You need a bit of luck and the ball did come our way but structurally we structured up and everything we spoke about during the week about how to stop Griffith the boys did it.
"I was watching them off the ball and they were setting up properly and there was none of this one bloke out of the place and they cut us apart.
"Everyone played their role so it's just unbelievable and it's a great feeling.
"It's going to be super great just to be get back and see all the supporters and they are just going to be pumped and all the committee.
"It's just great."
It was the Swans who got off to a fast start in the opening term with quick goals to James Girdler and Alex Page giving Griffith an early 12-point lead.
However back-to-back goals from Brad Ashcroft soon levelled up the scores before majors to Ethan Weidemann and Luke Fellows late in the term saw the Bulldogs head into the first break up by 11 points.
Page kicked the first of the second quarter to reduce the margin to five before the Bulldogs hit back with the next three to jump ahead by 26 points.
Page kicked his third of the game to respond for the Swans before Ashcroft kicked his fifth of the first half to send the Bulldogs into the sheds at halftime up comfortably.
The Swans rallied in the third term with goals to Rhys Pollock and Henry Delves seeing the margin come back to just two goals before Jack Haggar kicked his second of the afternoon to give the Bulldogs some more breathing room.
However the Swans surged again with Page and Delves both converting successfully to reduce the margin to just five before a late Fellows reply saw the Bulldogs enter the last change up by 11 points.
With momentum on their side it was all the Bulldogs in the last as they kicked the only three goals of the final quarter to secure an emotional premiership victory.
Although having the lead for the majority of the afternoon, the Bulldogs had it far from easy as the Swans kept surging time and time again.
Mazzocchi knew the Swans wouldn't make it easy for his side and he said he was so proud of the way they continued to find a response for every challenge put to them.
"They are a super good team Griffith," he said.
"I said that at halftime when we had that nice four goal buffer but I said they'll come, they are a good team.
"They did, they come and it was just a matter of our blokes having to stick to a process and we really fought and got in the trenches and fought for it.
"Then in that last quarter we were able to get it back on our terms and come away."
Fellows was named best on ground after an outstanding performance for the Bulldogs while ruckman Antony Forato was also excellent as was Ethan Weidemann.
Page was brilliant for the Swans in defeat and finished with four goals while captain Jack Rowston tried his hardest up until the final siren.
Full Time
Turvey Park 4.3 8.7 10.7 13.9 (87)
Griffith 2.4 4.5 8.8 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 5, J.Haggar 2, L.Fellows 2, L.Leary 1, H.Smith 1, E.Weidemann 1, J.Peters 1; Griffith: A.Page 4, H.Delves 2, R.Pollock 1, J.Girdler 1
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Fellows, A.Forato, E.Weidemann, B.Ashcroft, A.Emery, J.Peters; Griffith: A.Page, J.Rowston, H.Delves, T.Moraschi, D.Simpson, R.Pollock
