Turvey Park are the 2023 Riverina League premiers after defeating Griffith by 31 points at Narrandera Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 16 2023 - 8:25pm
Turvey Park defeated Griffith by 31 points in the Riverina League grand final at Narrandera Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith
After 21 long years, Turvey Park are back on top of the Riverina Football League after defeating Griffith by 31 points at Narrandera Sportsground.

