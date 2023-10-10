The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Matt Hamblin wins his second Daniel McPherson Medal for best and fairest

MM
By Matt Malone
October 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Walsh, Shannon Butterfield and Matt Hamblin show off their awards from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's presentation night. Picture by Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong FNC
Ben Walsh, Shannon Butterfield and Matt Hamblin show off their awards from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's presentation night. Picture by Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong FNC

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong young gun Matt Hamblin has captured his second Daniel McPherson Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.