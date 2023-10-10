GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong young gun Matt Hamblin has captured his second Daniel McPherson Medal.
Hamblin was recognised for another fine season with his second club best and fairest award, backing up his win in 2021.
Hamblin polled 253 votes to be a runaway winner from Ben Walsh (140) and coach Sam Martyn (119). Kirk Mahon (104) and Tom Baneoulus (53), who only played the first part of the season, rounded out the top five.
It gives Hamblin his second club best and fairest when still only 20 years old.
This year's victory sat a little uneasy with Hamblin after the Lions' preliminary final exit.
"It's good I guess. It's a weird one though, it's only an individual accolade and obviously the team stuff means a lot more," Hamblin said.
Hamblin believes the second half of the season was the best football of his short career.
"Yeah probably. Most likely. Everything was falling into place I guess. The body was feeling good, we were playing good and winning games," he said.
"I obviously started off that bit slower then in the second half of the season, I started to play well."
Hamblin said it was an honour to win a second club best and fairest at the Lions, putting him in an exclusive group.
"I don't think there are too many blokes who have done it so it's a pretty good feeling," he said.
With another season out of the way, the big question for Hamblin now is to stay or go.
Hamblin has long held a desire to pursue higher levels of football and is weighing up a move to Adelaide to play in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) or another season at home with the Lions.
"I still don't know," he said.
"Either stay one more year and win a flag. I reckon we'll be up there again next year. We're keeping pretty much the same group. Just weighing up if I should go.
"I reckon I've said one more for the last couple of years though."
Hamblin's uncle, Murray, lives in Adelaide and played with both West Adelaide and Central District.
Hamblin doesn't think he'll decide on his future until the new year.
"I'll have to do harvest with the old man here so it won't be until the start of next year," he said.
Along with best and fairest, Hamblin also won GGGM's best in finals award. Walsh took out runners up, while Shannon Butterfield took out coach's award.
Shaun Foley (reserve grade) and Nate Hamblin (under 17.5) took out the lower grade best and fairests, while Jackson Connolly took out the Swampy Gumbleton Award for the football rising star.
Life membership was bestowed on Reiner Meier for his exceptional loyalty and commitment to the club, while Andrew Corbett won the Jack and Maurie Rava Award for clubman of the year.
Josh Walsh took home the Dookie Crozier Award for player contribution.
In the netball, Prue Walsh and Ava Pritchett could not be separated for A grade best and fairest. Anna Sase was runner up.
Eliza Walsh (A reserve), Ally Balding (B grade), Kate Martyn (C grade) and Lacey Harris (under 17.5) won the lower grade netball best and fairests.
Holli Walsh took out the Lilric Shield for overall netball clubperson of the year.
