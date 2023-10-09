EAST Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jarrod Turner has been rewarded for a fine season with his first Barry Suckling Medal.
Turner enjoyed his finest season to date and it was reflected by him taking out his first best and fairest at the Hawks.
Turner finished on 51 votes, 11 clear of Hawks junior Ryan Bourne (40 votes) in runner up.
EWK captain Luke Cuthbert (34), Cameron McPherson (26) and Brocke Argus (21) rounded out the top five in the best and fairest.
Turner described the award as 'reward for effort'.
"It's a bit of an honour," Turner said.
"Obviously it was a bit of a disappointing year, the way we went out, but it's a bit of reward for effort.
"It's an honour to have it happen. You'll always go out there and you're name will be up on the board now. There is some good players with their name up there, Barry Suckling, and obviously they named the medal after him and guys like Chris Gordon as well."
Turner, 29, is looking forward to building on his best season yet with the Hawks again next year under new coach Jake Barrett.
"Obviously we've got a new coach coming in. Matty (Hard) laid a pretty good foundation and Baz seems very keen to get into it and get to work," Turner said.
"Hopefully we can have a bit more team success next year and it should be good.
"I might play a bit more down forward and go 50-50 in the split. He identified we need a bit more depth in our midfield and that's what they're trying to chase over the off-season I think."
Brocke Argus was named most consistent, while Jackson Hughes took out coach's award and Luke Cuthbest named most courageous.
One of the highlights of the night was the life membership awarded to long-serving clubman Lindsay Gillard. He also took out the North-Flanagan family club spirit award.
Ryan Bourne and Madison Turner took out the Brady Grieve award, while Max Tiernan took won the Greg Leech Memorial Award for special achievement.
Mathew Clarke won the Hawks' reserve grade best and fairest.
Turner was also awarded Hawker of the Year, while Skye Vickery took out netballer of the year.
Newly-reappointed EWK netball coach Claudia Barton took out the A grade best and fairest in front of Maddie Browning.
Holly Nelson was awarded coach's award and Brydie Kean took out most improved.
Madison Hard (A reserve), Jessica McCallum (B grade), Caitlyn McCarthy (C grade) and Poppy Hulm (under 17s) were the other netball best and fairest winners.
Bronwen De Piazza won the Joan Lovell Award for best lady clubman.
