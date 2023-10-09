The Daily Advertisersport
Jarrod Turner wins his first East Wagga-Kooringal best and fairest

By Matt Malone
October 9 2023 - 3:30pm
East Wagga Kooringal best and fairest Jarrod Turner (left) and runners up Ryan Bourne show off their spoils at the Hawks presentation night on Friday. Picture supplied
EAST Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jarrod Turner has been rewarded for a fine season with his first Barry Suckling Medal.

