WAGGA City Council hopes to bring a taste of Super Netball action to Wagga next year.
Council endorsed entering into an agreement to host an elite sporting event in Wagga in early 2024 at its ordinary meeting on Monday night.
It has since confirmed it is in discussions with Super Netball club Giants Netball. It is believed council hope to host a pre-season game at Wagga's Equex Multipurpose Stadium.
Giants Netball executive general manager Tim Underwood confirmed the club was looking to strike a deal with the city of Wagga.
"The Giants are always looking at opportunities to showcase our club and sport to fans in regional New South Wales," Underwood said.
"We are excited by the opportunity to work with the Wagga Wagga City Council on what might be possible leading into the 2024 season."
The exploration of an elite netball game in Wagga comes on the back of three NRL games over four years due to a partnership with Canberra Raiders.
The city has also hosted a Super Rugby trial earlier in the year.
Wagga City Council hopes to be in a position soon to make a formal announcement.
"At its Ordinary Meeting last night (October 9) Wagga Wagga City Council endorsed entering into an agreement to host an elite sporting event in the city in early 2024," a Council spokesperson said.
"Once an agreement has been worked out between Council and Giants Netball, an official announcement and media opportunity will be planned for."
Wagga Netball Association president Tanya Bertoldi threw her organisation's support behind any move to bring the elite level to country regions.
"We would embrace that wholeheartedly," Bertoldi said.
"There are a lot from the local regional netball community here that travel to Sydney to watch those games and those teams. Giants is part of Netball NSW, as is the Swifts, so if we could get either those of teams, or any of the Super Netball teams, that would definitely be supported by this community for sure.
"In these regional areas, it's a big effort for us to go and be able to watch a game and support netball at that level so absolutely, if they can come to us it would be a very exciting event."
Standing in the way of any deal being struck between the Giants and Wagga City Council for the moment is the fact a 2024 Super Netball season has not been locked in yet due to a breakdown in negotiations between the players and Netball Australia.
Giants finished this year's Super Netball season in sixth position with five wins from their 14 games.
