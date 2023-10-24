Brady Morton will have a second crack in the Ovens & Murray League after signing with Corowa-Rutherglen for next season.
Morton has signed with the Roos as a playing assistant coach for next season which will see him return to the border competition for the first time since finishing up a three-year stint between 2017-19 at Albury Tigers.
Roos coach Steve Owen was excited to have Morton on board for next season and revealed that he would also be in charge of their strength and conditioning program in their upcoming pre-season.
"The whole focus of our recruiting has been to bring in really strong and good characters," Owen said.
"Brady is of the highest quality so we are really excited to have him and his partner Brooke be involved in the club.
"What Brady can bring to our club on-field as well as off-field is first class.
"Being a physio he's going to have a strong input into the fitness and conditioning aspect of the club as well as working with the senior group and our under 23's.
"He's going to have a lot of one-on-one work with their development so we are really excited to see what Brady can bring."
The Roos recently signed Ben Talarico as their development and thirds co-coach for next season and Owen revealed that he played a big part in getting Morton on board for 2024.
"He's come on board as our development coach and well-being officer this year and he's mates with Brady," he said.
"We just had a quick catch up and outlined where the direction of the club was going and where we saw Brady fit into that.
"It just grew from there."
Morton has showcased his ability to both play down back and up forward in recent times at Wagga Tigers.
Despite kicking 18 goals this past season for the Tigers which included eight in his final three games, Owen believed that Morton would be playing predominantly down back for the Roos.
"We probably see Brady holding down one of our key defensive positions and really stabilising us across half back," he said.
Morton's signature follows on a slew of recent additions for the Roos for next season and Owen believed that things were progressing well.
"Everything is heading in the right direction," he said.
"We are really excited and happy where our list is sitting at the moment.
"In terms of numbers it looks like we'll be fielding seniors, reserves and under 18's."
Morton departs the Tigers after having played 90 senior games for the club across six seasons while he also finished runner-up in their best and fairest this season behind Jock Cornell.
Owen said he knew it wasn't an easy decision for Morton to leave his junior club but said he was appreciative of the club giving him their blessing to make the move.
"Brady is just an outstanding and we are really rapt to get him on board," he said.
"I know it was obviously a difficult decision for him to leave Wagga, but for them to give their blessing for Brady to continue his football development we are appreciative of that and excited for him to get stuck into 2024."
