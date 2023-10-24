The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Brady Morton will have a second crack in the Ovens & Murray League after signing with Corowa-Rutherglen

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 25 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brady Morton has signed with Corowa-Rutherglen for next season as a playing assistant coach. Picture by Les Smith
Brady Morton has signed with Corowa-Rutherglen for next season as a playing assistant coach. Picture by Les Smith

Brady Morton will have a second crack in the Ovens & Murray League after signing with Corowa-Rutherglen for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.