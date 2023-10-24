Help needed for Tumut to form committee

Tumut will have a second attempt to form a committee and secure the club's future after their first annual general meeting failed to deliver.
The Group Nine premiers are facing a mass exodus both on and off the field in 2024.
While premiership-winning co-coach Lachlan Bristow headlines a large contingent of their playing group who will not help the club defend their title, all of their executive have stood down as well.
President John Casey, vice president Dan Roddy, secretary Rose McCormick and treasurer Carrine Maher all stood down at the first annual general meeting earlier this month.
The club will now hold a second annual general meeting on Thursday looking to secure a new committee.
While the executive standing down was not unexpected, the hopes are needing a second annual general meeting will spark enough interest for others to take the lead.
Zac Masters, who is expected to remain on as coach when a new committee is formed, doesn't hold fears for the club's future.
However getting people to step up to the roles has been a challenge so far.
"We sort of need a whole new cast," Masters said.
"There's heaps of people there who want to help out but it's just getting those execs sorted."
The Blues remain confident they will get their situation sorted.
Even if it requires a third annual general meeting.
"We will get one," Masters said.
"Even if we get to Thursday and we're still not ready for people to commit we will definitely get one."
It comes as Gundagai postponed their annual general meeting on Tuesday, the day it was supposed to be held.
Instead the Tigers will now have their annual general meeting on August 31.
Young have already locked in their committee.
Josh Powderly remains president with Andrew Smith vice president and Mark Dal Molin junior vice president.
However the Cherrypickers have a new secretary for the first time in seven years with Donna Dal Molin stepping in for Emily Richens, who is now the club's registar.
Jimmy Sheehan has remained on as treasurer.
Group Nine have also announced the date for their annual general meeting, November 26.
They are also looking for a new leader after Andrew Hinchcliffe indicated his desire to step down as chairman in July after three seasons.
