The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Help needed for Tumut to form committee

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Nine premiers Tumut will a whole new executive after being unable to form a committee at the club's first annual general meeting earlier this month. Picture by Les Smith
Group Nine premiers Tumut will a whole new executive after being unable to form a committee at the club's first annual general meeting earlier this month. Picture by Les Smith

Tumut will have a second attempt to form a committee and secure the club's future after their first annual general meeting failed to deliver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.