The chance to make the leap into coaching has lured Cleve McGhie to Southcity.
McGhie will become the first newcomer to lead the Bulls since Daniel Fitzhenry arrived straight out of the NRL in 2010.
Fitzhenry led the club for five seasons, including winning their first premiership in 2011 before the Bulls looked inwards with juniors Nick Skinner, Kyle McCarthy and Nathan Rose fulfilling captain-coaching roles since then.
The former Canberra, Bulldogs and Newcastle lower grade player replaces McCarthy after his second two-year stint as captain-coach.
He's looking to use his experience at NRL clubs to help lift the Bulls back up the Group Nine ladder.
"I come from a history of being within professional systems and for me going into coaching was something on my radar," McGhie said.
"I think it's the right time now.
"Maybe a couple of years ago I was a bit young and still interested in doing it as a career and taking it a little bit further.
"Last year I took a step away from that more professional side of playing and coming back and bringing my professionalism to a local club in the Group Six comp.
"I want to extend upon that being a leader in a playing capacity to actually being a coach and leading and influencing from the front."
McGhie arrives after a season with Group Six outfit Oakdale.
It was a change of pace for the second rower.
However he believes it was an important step to arriving at Southcity.
He's excited by what the club has to offer.
"I can see they've got really good potential as a young squad," McGhie said.
"There's some around that 25-26-year-old age group but a lot of boys have only had their first one or two full seasons in first grade.
"Knowing what the club is doing within the squad and within the club itself I think there's some little tweaks in professionalism I can incorporate that will really go a long way to developing players and really extend and cement them as a top first grade player."
Southcity finished second last on the ladder with three wins to their credit however they only finished two points, and points differential, outside of a finals berth with three of their losses by eight points or less.
With their Weissel Cup side winning the under 18s premiership and their reserve grade being beaten in the grand final, McGhie is confident he will have plenty to work with.
"It seems there were a few older boys when the club was winning their premierships who have retired or moved on to different to different things and from that they've been drawing upon and relying upon a young group of players," McGhie said.
"There's always had depth at the club and juniors coming through, which they're really strong on and that's great as they are the future of the club, but giving them a little bit more professionalism to support their development and the time to fill in and fill out as a first grader isn't something that's always easy."
McGhie has been signed on a two-year deal, with an option for a third season.
While it offers his family security ahead of their move to Wagga, the 27-year-old believes the main positive of the deal is it allows for time to help Southcity build past up
"The importance of it for me was more looking at it from a coach's perspective," McGhie said.
"This first year is really going to be about me understanding the roster they already have at the club whereas 2025 will be the year where we look to build upon that roster.
"I think it's really pushing for some sort of premiership contention in that 2025 season, if not getting that job done earlier next season in 2024."
