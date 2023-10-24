The Daily Advertiser
Cleve McGhie looks to draw on professional background in Southcity's coaching role

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:30pm
Cleve McGhie, pictured ahead of his return to Wests Devils in Wollongong forof the 2021 season, will coach Southcity next season. Picture Adam McLean.
The chance to make the leap into coaching has lured Cleve McGhie to Southcity.

