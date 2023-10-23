Wagga wheelchair rugby league player Toby Popple says it is surreal to be included in the 12-man Wheelaroos train-on squad for their upcoming tour of the United States in early 2024.
The Wheelaroos will head to Las Vegas in late February next year and play a three-game test series against the United States side.
Popple is a relative newcomer to the sport and he said that he was excited about the opportunity presented to him.
"Yeah definitely," Popple said.
"It was a big surprise to be honest reading my name there when the team came out.
"It was pretty surreal."
The selection of the squad follows on from the recent State of Origin series and Popple admitted that he thought he'd just fall short of selection.
"They were going to name a 15-man train-on squad," he said.
"That ended up being a 12-man squad and when I found that out I thought probably not maybe next year.
"But then I read my name there and I thought jeez this is happening."
Having only played the sport for the last three and a half years, Popple said it was a huge honour to be included in the Australian squad.
"Just the thought of playing is very surreal," he said.
"I've only been playing the game for three and a half years now and when I started playing I had a five-year goal that if I could play for NSW or be in that squad it'd be massive.
"To be playing for NSW already for two years now and then to be picked in the train-on squad and be identified as a top-12 player in the country at the minute is pretty surreal."
Popple said there was a pretty strong squad assembled and noted that he was the only debutant that was selected.
"The squad is basically the side from the world cup last year," he said.
"For the rugby league world cup last year there were 12 players that went over, it's a 12 player squad picked this time around and I'm the only debutant in the squad.
"It's a very strong squad and I think there's six Queenslanders and six NSW players in it.
"It's a good mix and it will be good to get in and train with the boys."
The Wheelaroos will eventually cut two players for the trip to the US and Popple said that following a few training camps they would select their final side.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure on when or where, but we'll get a few training camps in as a squad," he said.
"Then the squad will get cut down to 10 players and they'll get a few more training's in before Vegas."
Popple admitted that he was still developing his skills and growing as a player with his focus mainly on the wheelchair aspect of the sport.
"For me it's about learning the fundamental skills of the game and pushing the chair and being able to get quicker acceleration," he said.
"I've been around rugby league my whole life so I see the game quite well, I can always see where the gaps are it's more a matter of being able to actually get there that's half the battle.
"I'm slowly getting better at the fundamentals of the game and being able to identify and pick apart those weak spots.
"I'm just trying to get more experienced in that and capitalise on it."
