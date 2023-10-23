The Daily Advertiser
Toby Popple says it is surreal to be included in the 12-man Wheelaroos train-on squad for their upcoming tour of the United States

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 5:30am
Toby Popple, pictured with daughters Ivey, 5, Elizabeth, 4, and Scarlett, 7 months, was recently selected in the Wheelaroos train-on squad for their upcoming test series in the US next February. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga wheelchair rugby league player Toby Popple says it is surreal to be included in the 12-man Wheelaroos train-on squad for their upcoming tour of the United States in early 2024.

