The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Mathew Lyons joining growing list leaving Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 23 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After returning to Gundagai this year, Mathew Lyons is heading back to Queensland after linking with Sunshine Coast Falcons. Picture by Les Smith
After returning to Gundagai this year, Mathew Lyons is heading back to Queensland after linking with Sunshine Coast Falcons. Picture by Les Smith

Mathew Lyons is looking to give the Queensland Cup another shot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.