Fawns selected for national representation at Fast5 World Series

Wagga's Sophie Fawns has been selected for national duties ahead of the Fast5 World Series next month.
The NSW Swifts shooter was selected as one of four shooters in the main squad to compete in Christchurch.
Her first senior national selection, Fawns rocketed into the Super Netball competition last season, and became a mainstay in the Swifts side, including a grand final appearance in July.
The Fast5 format involves shortened games, fewer players, and multiple-point shots, similar to the Super Netball super shot, a Fawns speciality.
The team will travel to Christchurch for the two day tournament where they'll play against New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi.
Head coach Nicole Richardson said the Fast5 tournament is a good opportunity for aspiring Diamonds to begin their international careers.
"This is a great opportunity to expose our aspiring Diamonds athletes to international netball while developing their abilities on the court and as a cohort," Richardson said.
"We are looking forward to embracing the Fast5 format whilst embedding Diamonds specific skill sets which transfer well across both formats of the game."
Fawns will have some familiar faces travelling with her, with Swifts' defender Teigan O'Shannassy and assistant coach Natalie Avellino also on the tour.
The Australian team will look to defend their maiden title when the competition begins on November 11.
The team will meet in Canberra for a training camp before they fly out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.