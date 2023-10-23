The Daily Advertiser
Fawns selected for national representation at Fast5 World Series

By Tahlia Sinclair
October 23 2023 - 4:14pm
Wagga's Sophie Fawns will travel to New Zealand with the Australian Fast5 team next month. Picture by NSW Swifts
Wagga's Sophie Fawns has been selected for national duties ahead of the Fast5 World Series next month.

