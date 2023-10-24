The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Touch introduces first women's over 35s competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 24 2023 - 3:18pm
Wagga Touch launched its inaugural women's over 35 competition with four teams this season. Picture supplied
Wagga Touch Association has successfully launched their women's over 35s competition.

