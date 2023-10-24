New seating to benefit Wagga Touch spectators, club members at Jubilee Park

Wagga Touch is hopeful new seating will provide better accessibility for spectators at Jubilee Park.
The Association, with assistance from Wagga City Council, has funded the tiered seating which will run across fields one to four.
Association president Marc Lawrence said he's hopeful work will be completed by Christmas.
"The council has provided a bit of funding but majority of it will be funded by Wagga Touch," Lawrence said.
"The project is about a quarter of the way done, we've put the concrete blocks down at field one at the moment, we've got one of our board members project managing it himself so when he's available, it continues.
"We're hoping to do it in stages for each field, and once one field is done we'll move onto the next."
Lawrence said as their sport continues to expand in popularity and more community members become involved, there's been an increase in patrons needing better accessibility.
He's hopeful the work will benefit a range of spectators including those using wheelchairs and other mobility aids, and parents with prams.
The additional spectator space will also be beneficial during peak times he said, such as when the Association hosts the Junior State Cup early next year.
"It obviously improves spectator seating and comfort from what we had previously, but it mostly improves accessibility for those with wheelchairs or prams," he said.
"There'll be a concrete path from the clubhouse down to the seating, so that will improve access as well.
"Our membership in the juniors is growing significantly and there's always mums down there with strollers and prams, and a few of our members too use wheelchairs and have accessibility issues so it will benefit them too."
The fields benefiting from the new seating run parallel to the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre at Jubilee Park.
