The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

New seating to benefit Wagga Touch spectators, club members at Jubilee Park

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of the three-tier seating has begun at Jubilee Park field one as part of Wagga Touch's plan to increase accessibility. Picture by Madeline Begley
Construction of the three-tier seating has begun at Jubilee Park field one as part of Wagga Touch's plan to increase accessibility. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Touch is hopeful new seating will provide better accessibility for spectators at Jubilee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.