McAdam signing kicks off Leeton-Whitton's recruitment campaign

LEETON-Whitton have snared the signing of Charlie McAdam for next season.
McAdam is no stranger to the Riverina, having previously played at Farrer League club Coleambally across two stints in 2017 and 2019.
He is currently playing for Southern Districts in the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL).
McAdam spent last season at Rovers in the Central Australian Football League and Murchison-Toolamba in the Kyabram District League.
The son of former AFL star Gilbert McAdam, he played in Southern District's NTFL premier league grand final loss in March this year.
McAdam has also spent time at Tongala, Woomelang Lascelles, Boort, Robinvale-Euston, Nyah Nyah, North Albury, Congupna and Corowa-Rutherglen amongst a busy career.
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves played alongside McAdam at his two seasons at Coleambally.
The 33-year-old has premiership experience at Southern Districts in the NTFL in 2018, as well as twice in the Central Australian Football League in 2018 and 2020. It is those two competitions where he has made his biggest mark.
The Crows believe McAdam will be a big asset to the club.
"Charlie is looking forward to building a winning culture and passing on his knowledge of the game to younger players coming through the ranks," a club statement read.
The Crows plan to use McAdam off half-back where they can make the most of his silky skills.
McAdam is the Crows' first signing as they look to work their way up the Riverina League ladder and improve on their two wins from this year.
