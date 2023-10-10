BARELLAN speedster Jack Carroll-Tape is set to return to AFL Canberra next season.
Queanbeyan announced the signing of Carroll-Tape on Wednesday.
Carroll-Tape joined Barellan this year as one of the Two Blues' travelling contingent from Canberra.
He played 14 games for the club and was named in Barellan's best players on six occasions.
Carroll-Tape returns to Queanbeyan where he had played all his senior football since 2015.
It's the first player movement at Barellan over the off-season after the club announced Peter Green as their new coach for 2024.
Former Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong footballer Mitch Taylor has also signed at Queanbeyan for next season.
Taylor returned home to Bathurst Giants mid-season this year and played in the club's AFL Central West premiership.
He played 23 games for the Lions across a season and a half in the Riverina League.
