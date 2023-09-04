The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Former Carlton footballer Peter Green appointed coach of Barellan

MM
By Matt Malone
September 4 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan president Jeff Mickan (left) welcomes on board new coach Peter Green for the 2024 Farrer League season. Picture supplied
Barellan president Jeff Mickan (left) welcomes on board new coach Peter Green for the 2024 Farrer League season. Picture supplied

FORMER Carlton footballer Peter Green will return to where it all began and coach Barellan next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.