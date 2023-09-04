"One of the things that frustrates me, people say you've got to have fun. No, if you want to have fun you go to a party. Football's hard work, the enjoyments comes through the reward you get from that hard work, from doing it with like-minded people that have the same passion and belonging that you have, and you achieve that in the highs and the lows. And sometimes in the lows, that's where you get your most learnings from.

