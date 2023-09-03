Shattered Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman believes that the Demons' semi-final defeat will hurt for some time.
After hitting the lead in the final quarter against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, the Demons then conceded five straight goals and were eventually defeated by 27-points.
It brings to an end a stunning run from the Demons which saw them secure an unlikely berth in finals after a lacklustre opening eight rounds of the season.
Perryman said he always believed the Demons could be a serious contender if they could put it all together and felt the loss would be felt for some time.
"We always thought we were good enough to beat most teams if we put it together," Perryman said.
"It's just a little bit disappointing that today was a story of our season, we had some good parts and then we had some pretty ordinary parts that cost us the game.
"I thought some of the free kicks we gave away today were pretty horrible and it just kills you.
"This one is going to hurt I think, it's going to hurt this group and this footy club so hopefully we remember this and we don't let it happen again."
There were a number of avoidable free kicks and 50m penalties awarded to the Lions that ended up costing the Demons dearly while their accuracy in front of goal also proved costly.
Perryman believed that a number of factors had led to the disappointing semi-final loss including being unable to find a response to the Lions late surge.
"I think it was mixture of things," he said.
"I think we had a passage in the third quarter where we probably should've put on a bit more scoreboard pressure I suppose.
"Then in some big moments in the last quarter we didn't step up which was disappointing."
One shining light for the Demons was the performance of teenage key defender Noah Harper who was outstanding down back for Collingullie.
Perryman was extremely proud of Harper's efforts and believed that he played exceptionally against a quality opposition.
"He was our best player by a long way I thought," he said.
"He played really well and he made a statement that he's going to be a really good player for us in the future.
"I'm super proud of him, he's come a long way this year and hopefully he can just continue to improve."
Harry Wichman, Ed Perryman, Kane Flack and Tom Howard also battled on admirably in the midfield for the Demons after they lost Matt Klemke in the first quarter.
Perryman said that Klemke had suffered a head knock and admitted that it took a while to recover from his omission from the contest.
"He got a bit of a head knock early and he's got a bit of history with concussion," he said.
"It was a big loss early on and it probably took us a while to regather, but it is what it is."
