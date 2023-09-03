The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Cole, Moller play match-winning games to send MCUE to another grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the biggest game of the year, and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be there once again after they earned the first spot in this year's Riverina League A grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.