Cole, Moller play match-winning games to send MCUE to another grand final

It's the biggest game of the year, and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be there once again after they earned the first spot in this year's Riverina League A grade grand final.
It was a back and forth game for the Goannas, in what coach Marie Hope has called one of their most competitive of the year.
Despite their experience winning grand finals, Hope said the team's desire to win hasn't dimmed and after being pressed by Coolamon on the weekend, they want this year's premiership even more.
Coolamon got a jump on the Goannas in the first quarter, but the lead would yo-yo from there, before a fourth quarter run had MCUE up 56-45 at the final whistle.
"It was a great game, it was a really high standard game to be honest, probably the highest standard game I've seen in the A grade RFL since I've been involved," Hope said.
"I think the fact it was a final was part of the reason for that, but also the talent across both teams was just so well matched, it was a really hard fought battle.
"You had to put your body on the line for every ball that you caught, otherwise it was going to be taken off of you, and I think the girls matched Coolamon's physicality really well, because they certainly brought a very high level of intensity and intent to try and win the ball."
Coolamon have been well known for their physicality this season, and Hope said it was a point of discussion with the side ahead of the game.
Ensuring players were holding their own and standing up for their space on the court was important.
Hope said not falling into frustration was also something they discussed.
"I think it's pretty commonly known this year that they are quite physical and so you've got to be ready mentally and physically to match that, and not be put off by it or even get into a little bit of a tussle," she said.
"I think that's what our girls did really well, we've got a bunch of really level headed girls in our team, no one really buys into the emotion.
"Their ability to not only match the physicality because our girls are all quite physical and strong, but also mentally to not get rattled was really important."
Two players who stepped up incredibly well were Ava Moller and Mikaela Cole.
Both established players, Hope said they had the best game she's seen them play yet, with Moller's high level experience shining and Cole stepping up to play the game of her career.
"Ava Moller in goal attack, she's just absolutely skyrocketed this season, she's had a lot of high level netball exposure and that's helped her," Hope said.
"She was just dominant for us, getting the ball, shooting it from long range most of the time, incredibly accurate with nerves of steel, a real match winning performance from her.
"Also Mikaela Cole, I actually think it's the best game I've ever seen her play, it was the real pinnacle of her skill set, experience, and her outright competitiveness.
"She was that midcourter that was offering all the time, putting her body on the line, and she plays with a lot of passion, it was a real treat to watch."
Now with a week off, Hope said it's a good opportunity to rest their bodies, and while the pros and cons of the bye can be debated, she's confident everyone would like to be in the Goannas' position.
"I think if you asked Coolamon if they would have preferred to have won and gone straight through, they'd say yes," she said.
"It's always ohh, the week off, you don't want to lose that finals sharpness, but you want to make a grand final, and the fact that they proved they were good enough to go straight through it shows we've got a lot more hard work to do over the next fortnight."
Knowing that regardless of their opponent they're in for a massive game come grand final weekend, Hope said the team is hungry this year.
Previous premierships haven't dulled their approach to the game, rather the tightness of this season has increased their desire.
"They're hungry and more than ever," Hope said.
"I think that, when yesterday, one of our players said that was even more satisfying than last year's premiership win, just because they had to fight so hard for it.
"In past years they probably even won at 75 per cent of what I think their ability has been as a team, but this year absolutely everything is getting asked of them and put to them, so now more than ever, I think this is probably even be the hungriest and the most determined that I have seen them."
