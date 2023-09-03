A Blues blitz sees Tumut into another grand final

It was one-way traffic as Tumut stormed into the Group Nine grand final.
After running through Kangaroos last week, the Blues put on an ever bigger score to be the first team through to the decider.
Tumut were able to dictate terms to ensure Temora have to wait at least another week to end their 17-year grand final drought.
In almost a perfect first half display at Nixon Park on Sunday, with the Blues going 37 minutes before making a mistake.
They scored the first five tries of the major semi-final, including three in the first half.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow was impressed with the authority of their 46-10 win.
"I knew we were up for it in the warm up and we came out and showed it," Bristow said.
"They weren't getting out of their own end while we were making so many metres.
"It was a premiership-winning display of attitude.
"We're looking forward to a week off, as we put a lot into that, before going forward."
It was a tough and tight first 20 minutes before Tumut were able to capitalise on some mistakes from Temora.
First Bristow was able to score off an offload from Jacob Sturt after 21 minutes.
Malik Aitken put a ricocheted kick down to double Tumut's lead before Zac Masters barged over three minutes later to make it 18-0.
Bristow was thrilled with how they set the tone.
"Our starts have been awesome and it solely comes down to our attitude," he said.
"We've got a great bunch of lads who want to turn up and get it done.
"We turned up and put them away."
The trend continued in the second stanza as Sturt was able to capitalise on another Temora mistake to crash over.
Little was going right for the Dragons as they conceded a 90-metre try as Tumut turned defence into attack by forcing an error before Brayden Draber swooped on a loose ball and found Aitken on his outside.
Trailing 34-0, Temora were finally able to give a strong home crowd something to cheer for as Hamish Starr sliced his way through with 15 minutes to play.
The Dragons struck again as James Stewart scored after the Blues failed to take a kick.
However Tumut heads into the grand final with plenty of momentum with tries to Mitch Ivill and Robbie Byatt rounded out the massive win.
It's the third time in the past five years Tumut have made it through to the grand final.
They are looking to add to their 2019 premiership after going down to Gundagai in 2020, were on top of the ladder when the 2021 season was called off before bowing out in last year's preliminary final.
Bristow now wants to deliver in the game that matters the most.
"We got pretty unlucky there (last year) but I think we put ourselves in the box seat this year," he said.
"Not finishing first was probably good for us, as we got an extra week of footy, and then to come over here and put on a display like that is very pleasing.
"I'm really pumped."
While the Blues showed they've got plenty of points in them, Bristow was also pleased with their defensive pressure.
They were able to limit Temora's opportunities with the ball throughout the clash and besides a five-minute period late in the game never really looked like conceding points.
"They are a pretty quality team, they are the minors premiers, so to hold them to 10 is super pleasing," Bristow said.
"They had a fair run of possession in that second half, similar to last week, but we just kept turning up our penalties and mistakes.
"They are going to come, we know they are going to come in a game of footy, but it's just about how we respond."
