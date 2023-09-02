Nick Cornish won't be back for a third season as Young captain-coach.
However he's yet to decide where his playing future lies.
In his first season coaching last year, Cornish led the Cherrypickers to their first grand final appearance since 1998.
However their quest to end their 32-year premiership drought, in what is their centenary season, fell short after a 30-24 loss to Kangaroos in the minor semi-final on Saturday.
Cornish wasn't interested in a third season as coach.
"I've already told the club I'm not going to coach next year," Cornish said.
"It just affected my footy and I just haven't enjoyed it as much."
Joining the Cherrypickers in 2021 with older brothers Mitch and Tyler, who both played in the NRL, Cornish has filled a number of positions during his time at the club.
After starting the season at five-eighth, he moved back into the centres late this year in a bid to rediscover his running game.
However he feels the coaching really affected his performance.
With his older brothers both playing in their hometown Goulburn this season instead of travelling for a third season to play together, rejoining them in 2024 remains a possibility.
Nothing has been decided at this stage.
"Whether I play or what I'm doing I'm just not sure."
