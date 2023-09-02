The Daily Advertisersport
Nick Cornish weighs up playing future after finals exit

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 2 2023 - 10:09pm, first published 9:30pm
Nick Cornish won't be back for a third season as Young captain-coach.

