Young fail to reel in Kangaroos for early exit

Young's defensive frailties reared back up at the worst possible time.
The Cherrypickers had the worst defensive record of any of the top five teams this season and once again it proved to be their downfall.
Latrell Siegwalt scored three tries untouched to help Kangaroos to a 30-24 victory in the minor semi-final at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish was left to rue a poor start, with Kangaroos jumping out to a 12-0 lead after 23 minutes.
"They came out strong, they are a good side who play good footy but we had our moments and our opportunities," Cornish said.
"We kept coming back into it but once we started getting close, including when it was level and we had the momentum we got tackled out, dropped the ball or gave away a penalty.
"We just couldn't close it out."
READ MORE
After Kangaroos took an 18-6 lead into half-time, Young levelled things up with two tries in the first six minutes of the second half.
Their Wagga rivals again skipped 12 points clear and despite Tom Giles going over for his second try with 17 minutes to play, Young couldn't find another through.
Cornish felt it was the same issues that came back to haunt the 'Pickers.
"We've spoken about it all year that if you don't complete and give away too many penalties it's going to be a hard football game," he said.
"Especially against a side like Kangaroos, who have a lot of strike.
"I thought their middles were really good too. Our middles did a pretty good job bashing it up but they turned up, played 80 minutes and they are a good side."
After making it through to last year's grand final, Young's inferior points differential saw them finish fourth on the ladder, level with Kangaroos and Tumut.
Cornish didn't think they reached their potential.
"We thought we should have gone further and could have done better but that's the way footy is sometimes," he said.
"We had a lot of ups and downs. We had a lot of good periods, a lot of bad periods, but we had a good enough side to go all the way.
"We started hitting our stride with a couple of good wins over a couple of good sides heading into finals but I guess we were bound to have a game where it wasn't going to go our way.
"I guess this was it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.