A gutsy display from Kangaroos held out a late Young rally to keep themselves in the Group Nine title race.
Hitting back from a heavy loss to Tumut last week, the Wagga side were never behind in the minor semi-final at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
A hat-trick to Latrell Siegwalt helped them to a 30-24 victory.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with how the team responded with their season on the line.
"Last week we didn't play that bad against Tumut I didn't think, we had plenty of scoring opportunities but just didn't ice those," Rose said.
"That was the difference today.
"When opportunities presented themselves we jumped on it."
They were on top early before a big delay in the game, when Kangaroos forward Casey Lynch was badly knocked out trying to make a tackle, stopped their momentum.
The game was delayed by more than 35 minutes as Lynch was treated by paramedics.
Leading 12-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half when play was halted, Rose was pleased with how his side reacted despite conceding shortly after.
"Our rotations didn't go to plan after that but full credit to the boys, they adapted on the run and responded well," Rose said.
Kangaroos started off well with Chantz Carey stretching out to score in the corner after 11 minutes before Ryan Cronin doubled their advantage after stepping through some struggling Young defenders.
The game came to a halt as Lynch was taken to hospital.
Young got themselves on the board as Tom Giles crashed over four minutes after the resumption.
However Kangaroos hit right back just before half-time after creating an overlap on the short side before Siegwalt finished off the play for a 18-6 lead at the break.
Young had a perfect start to the second half as they capitalised on two errors to level things first.
First Jesse Corcoran was able to score from dummy half after Harry Stewart made a mistake on the first play after the break before Zane Bijorac swooped on a loose ball after Charlie Barton failed to contain a kick.
While disappointed with how many tries they conceded, Rose was pleased with the response each time.
"We shouldn't be letting them score in the first place but the attitude after it was awesome," he said.
"I think that's what got us over the line."
Again it was Siegwalt who helped Kangaroos respond with 29 minutes to play after just getting his hands on a ball Young were trying to shepherd over the dead ball line.
Kangaroos then capitalised on a couple of Young mistakes as Siegwalt completed his hat-trick to have his side back out to a 12-point lead.
Young responded again as Giles barged over for his second with 17 minutes to play.
The Cherrypickers had a number of good attacking opportunities to level things again but couldn't find the way through.
Instead Kangaroos progress to Sunday's preliminary final.
As well as cutting down on their mistakes, Rose thought the return of James Smart and Luke Ingram made a big difference to the side.
However he knows there's still plenty to improve on.
"We spoke about cutting out and errors, and while in the second half we probably didn't control the ball the best and they scored a couple of tries there," Rose said.
"We just need to be better at putting in that full 80-minute performance next week."
