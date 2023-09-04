New East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett wants to build more depth through the midfield at the Hawks.
Barrett was announced as the Hawks' new coach on Friday and the former AFL star has already got to work on what the club needs to help them take the next step.
Barrett has identified the midfield as one area at the Hawks he wants to bolster.
"I have had a good look at their list and I think a bit more midfield depth is something we definitely need," Barrett said.
"Also keys. I think in any league, especially country leagues, you need good keys that you work around them at the end of the day.
"For starters, in the Farrer League, I've seen that if you've got a really good engine room, you go a long way.
"Starting there would be the first thing and making sure we re-sign them blokes like Jarrod Turner, which we have, to keep that core group is huge for us so now if we can add more to that and you have those rotations going through the midfield and forward where you start to look more dangerous."
The addition of Barrett is the perfect start for the Hawks.
Barrett was a runaway winner of the Jim Quinn Medal last year for the best and fairest player in the Riverina League. He was also the winner of the Player of the Year award, voted weekly by coaches.
He also won the Riverina League Player of the Year award in 2021.
Injury restricted him this year to just eight games.
