NORTHERN Jets will most likely be without two key forwards in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
The competition's leading goalkicker, Matt Wallis, has ruled himself out of the decider after he dislocated his elbow in last week's first semi-final win over Charles Sturt University.
Fellow key forward, and mid-season recruit, Adam Flagg was a late withdrawal from Saturday's preliminary final with a hamstring tear.
He sustained the injury in the win over CSU but didn't realise the extent of it until a physio appointment on Friday.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said it was unlikely Flagg would come back in but wasn't prepared to rule a line through him yet.
"At the end of last week against CSU, Flaggy copped what we thought was a corky and continued to play out the game and played pretty well," Harper explained.
"Then he even trained with light duties on Tuesday and Thursday and come Friday he pulled up pretty painful and went to the physio and he said there might be a small tear there.
"I'd say he will be unlikely but who knows. There's a few tricks physios and that can pull.
"Sam (Fisher) played today at 80 per cent and if Flaggy is any chance, I think his intelligence is invaluable out there so we won't rule a line through him yet.
"We'll see how it unfolds."
Harper acknowledged how big a loss Wallis, who has kicked 72 goals from 17 games this year, is for the decider against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"Unfortunately Wal's done. Dislocated his elbow and snapped a ligament," he said.
"It makes it pretty hard to play a game of footy or even move his arm so unfortunately our leading goalkicker is gone but we've just got to find other ways to hit the scoreboard and be damaging when it does come into our forward 50."
The Jets faithful were thrilled with their preliminary final win over Marrar. It will be the club's first grand final appearance since their 2007 premiership.
Harper has full faith in his group against the might of the Magpies.
"This bunch of boys are all here for the right reasons," he said.
"We're a bunch of local juniors that just want to play good footy for our home town and I think the amount of work and dedication that these guys have put in, we deserve to be in a grand final.
"I'm super stoked that we potentially get to get the reward for all of the supporters and volunteers back home, everyone that wears black, white and teal.
"It's just fantastic, I'm still over the moon at the moment.
"We've got one more game to go and if we play something like we did today, I think we'll be ok."
