Matt Wallis has been ruled out, while Adam Flagg is unlikely to play in the grand final

By Matt Malone
September 2 2023 - 9:05pm
Injured Northern Jets forward Matt Wallis (right) sings the team song alongside Mitch Haddrill after Saturday's preliminary final win over Marrar. Picture by Les Smith
NORTHERN Jets will most likely be without two key forwards in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.

Matt Malone

