Griffith are the first team to secure their spot in this years Riverina League grand final after defeating Turvey Park by 21 points at Narrandera Sportsground.
Ahead by only five points heading into the final quarter, the Swans then surged home late kicking four consecutive goals on their way to a 11.8 (74) to 7.11 (53) victory over the Bulldogs.
It will be the first time the Swans play in the decider since 2019 and coach Greg Dreyer was proud of the performance by his side.
"It was a good tussle actually," Dreyer said.
"It took us until the early part of the last quarter to break away really and it was a real finals game.
"We sort of felt that we had the better of it but we just weren't executing, but that's a credit to them and their pressure.
"The pressure from both sides was pretty good and it was a good game of footy."
It's been a remarkable turnaround of form in recent weeks for the Swans who have kicked into gear at the right time of year.
A few weeks ago they looked destined to potentially finish fifth after going down to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 30 points in round 17.
But since then they have racked up impressive victories over Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and now Turvey Park to find themselves in the grand final.
Dreyer was proud of their late season resurgence and revealed that an important conversation after the loss to the Demons had paid major dividends.
"To their credit they've always fought hard," he said.
"They always try hard but it was just stopping and having a conversation with the group, just talking to each other about what we were capable of and just having the confidence to do it.
"The credit is with them as they really reset after that Collingullie game and put their head down and we've played finals type footy for a while now.
"We've been trying to get that third spot and then Gullie touched us up but to then have Wagga (Tigers) fighting for their season and win that was good.
"They've worked very hard and they've certainly earnt this."
It was an entertaining opening quarter as the Swans kicked three goals to two to head into quarter time with a six-point lead.
Griffith small forward Bailey Morrissey kicked the first goal of the second term to extend the Swans' lead out to 12 before the Bulldogs kicked the next three to hit the lead.
The Swans however replied through James Toscan and Morrissey to head into the major break up by six points.
It was an absolute arm wrestle in the third as neither side was able to get control of the contest, Mason Rosengreen kicked the first goal of the quarter at the 12-minute mark to extend the Swans lead back out to 12.
However a goal in red time to Lachlan McRae had the Bulldogs within reach with a quarter to play.
In the last all the momentum and luck was with the Swans as they rallied to kick four straight goals to clinch the game.
Luke Mazzocchi got some reward for effort kicking a late goal for the Bulldogs, however it was too little too late as the Swans surged their way into the grand final.
Morrissey finished with three goals for the Swans which followed on from his pair of majors last weekend against the Lions.
Dreyer was impressed with the performance of the teenager who was close to best on ground at halftime after a solid opening half.
"Yeah that's how Bailey plays," he said.
"He is a bit of a soccer convert, he's played now for a couple of years and I've always known him.
"We talked about him last year but he was 15 and he wasn't quite ready, but this year we thought let's just give him a crack.
"He's got that x factor which is what you need and he can pop up at the right time, he's a good little player."
Alex Page, Nathan Richards and Jack Rowston were all influential in the victory while Taine Moraschi continued his stellar finals campaign with another great performance against the Bulldogs.
Moraschi missed a couple of games late in the season through commitments with GWS Giants and Dreyer was very glad to have him back in the side.
"It's always a pleasure to have Pig (Moraschi) in the team," he said.
"He gives us that dash and he's nice and quick and fairly composed.
"He's in pretty good form and I thought he was a good contributor today off half back, he was good."
Full Time
Griffith 3.2 6.4 7.6 11.8 (74)
Turvey Park 2.2 5.4 6.7 7.11 (53)
GOALS: Griffith: B.Morrissey 3, J.Toscan 2, K.Spencer 2, K.Ruyg 1, O.Bartter 1, M.Rosengreen 1, H.Delves 1; Turvey Park: L.Leary 2, L.Mazzocchi 1, E.Weidemann 1, L.McRae 1, A.Forato 1, B.Ashcroft 1
BEST: Griffith: A.Page, N.Richards, J.Rowston, J.Toscan, R.Pollock, T.Moraschi; Turvey Park: J.Ashcroft, R.Weidemann, J.Haggar, L.McRae, H.Smith, J.Margosis
