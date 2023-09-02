The Daily Advertiser
Four goals to one in the final term has guided Griffith to a 21-point victory over Turvey Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:44am, first published September 2 2023 - 7:55pm
Griffith small forward Bailey Morrissey celebrates a goal during the Swans' win over Turvey Park in the second semi-final. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith are the first team to secure their spot in this years Riverina League grand final after defeating Turvey Park by 21 points at Narrandera Sportsground.

