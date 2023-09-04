The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Riley Budd does not have to search far for motivation when it comes to Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
Budd will line-up in his second grand final for the Magpies on Saturday and would love nothing more than to erase the memory of last year's nightmare.
"A win would be huge, especially considering the circumstances last year it would be even bigger," Budd said.
"Because I think last year we gave ourselves a good chance to put ourselves in the position where we could have had a good crack at it and to have such a disappointing end to the season I think this year we owe it to ourselves, as well as the club, to get the job done.
"We can't do it twice in a row.
"We'll go in as favourites, we need to own that and control the game.
"We need to stick to what our strengths are and try to carve teams apart with our skills and a bit of speed."
Budd said last year's grand final, where the Magpies lost to Marrar by 39 points, was one of his worst football experiences.
"I mean obviously last year was probably one of the most demoralising games I've ever played, at least the first quarter was," he said.
"Just getting rolled so convincingly in that first quarter and being down 40-6 or something along those lines, it could have been 40-zip if James (Roberts) didn't kick that goal on quarter time.
"I think we'll probably be going into it as favourites, seeing as our whole team is fit and the other teams have been fighting injuries but I think we just have to learn from what happened last time and just play our game.
"We need to use our skills and our size to control the game."
Budd, 24, is in his third season of travelling from Canberra to play for the Magpies.
He would love to be able to help deliver the club a premiership.
"We've been here for three years, let's finish off what we started," he said.
"I'm excited to go another year at The Rock because they've been really, really good to myself and Noah, and all of us Canberra guys, they've been more than accommodating, they're just a great club and we want to give it as much as we can for them."
Budd has enjoyed another strong season for the Magpies after winning last year's Gerald Clear Medal.
He will form part of a loaded TRYC midfield that looks to take it up to a lethal Northern Jets on-ball group on Saturday.
"They've obviously got a big ruckman who's a really hard tap ruckman to play against because he's so big and he's hitting it down people's throats," Budd said.
"Their midfield, there's no doubt if it's one of the top. I'd say our midfield and their midfield are the two best midfields in the comp and when it comes down to it, I'd say that's where it's going to be won and lost because we've all got good players but that midfield is where it's going to get extracted from and whoever can get on top there is going to give their team the best chance.
"I've got a lot of respect for those guys, obviously we've beaten them twice but it hasn't been a walk in the park by any means."
