Eagles welcome home 2012 premiership player for upcoming Riverina League season

Narrandera has welcomed home 2012 premiership player Shaun Light for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Light made his senior debut for the Eagles as a 15-year-old in 2012 and he went on to play an important role in that year's premiership winning side.
Following the 2015 season, he then made the move to Coleambally which saw him win the Blues best and fairest in his first year at the club.
Light's signing follows on from the recent announcement that former junior Brent Rose would also be returning to the Eagles and Narrandera coach Mark Carroll was delighted to have the pair back at their home club.
"It's been exciting," Carroll said.
"There's a bit of a buzz around Narrandera and it's great to have a couple of very good players and local boys back on deck in Shaun and Brent.
"It's going to create some interest around the town."
The pair add some valuable experience to the young Eagles group and Carroll was predicting both Light and Rose would be solid additions to the side.
"Lighty is a pretty exciting player," he said.
"He's got plenty of speed and he's a fit lad so I can see him going through the midfield.
"Then Rosey is a very experienced player, he's got very good skills and he's probably a veteran now but it's perfect for what we want with our young team at Narrandera.
"We could see him playing anywhere but probably off half back as he's a really good ball user.
"It's just great to have a couple of good lads and local boys back on deck to help us go forward."
The Eagles have deliberately targeted players with ties to the club during the off-season and Carroll said it's part of the approach to get the Narrandera locals back supporting the club.
"That's been the plan to get the footy back up and rocking in Narrandera," he said.
"It's a very proud club and they've got a very rich history with their football.
"That's what we are after, to get people back and really wanting to follow this football team and the locals are really starting to get onboard so it's exciting."
The Eagles recent signing spree also includes the addition of Callum Auldist who has spent the past couple of seasons playing with Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in the Hume League.
Auldist played 19 senior games across the 2021-23 seasons at the Saints after making the move across from Ellinbank where he made his senior debut as a 17-year-old.
Carroll confirmed the Eagles will have three trials games ahead of the start of the Rivering League season.
They'll take on Finley away on March 9 with games to follow against Billabong Crows (March 27) and Lockhart (April 5).
