Nick Pleming has signed with AFL Canberra club Eastlake for next season.
Pleming is a Hoppers junior who returned to his home club this year after a two-year stint playing with Inner West Magpies in the AFL Sydney competition.
The midfielder played seven senior games for the Hoppers this season having missed two months whilst overseas on holiday.
Pleming has prior experience playing in the Canberra competition having spent a five-year stint there between 2013-17 which saw him play 63 games at NEAFL level.
The Demons also recently announced the signing of Osborne's Dan O'Connell for next season.
O'Connell returned to his junior club at the start of the year after a decade away playing in Canberra and Sydney.
He ended up playing 14 games this season and picked up a second premiership medal at his home club.
O'Connell adds to a growing list of departures for Osborne with Hayden Armstrong, Joel Mackie, Sam Livingstone, Matt McGrory and Bailey McAlister all confirmed to be leaving the Tigers.
Riverina League pair Kai Watts and Max Hillier are amongst the new signings for the Tigers alongside incoming coach Myles Aalbers, Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin.
