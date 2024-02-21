Junee swoops on former Australian captain after homecoming

Junee have secured their biggest signing of the season with former Australian rugby sevens captain Stu Dunbar linking with the club.
Dunbar will take part in the West Wyalong Knockout this weekend in what will be just the start of his return to the Diesels.
A junior at the club, Dunbar has spent more than the last decade trying to break through into the professional rugby union ranks.
It included a successful stint with the Australian sevens team, including being part of their World Series win in 2022.
He also captained Australia in 2023.
Junee president David Holt is thrilled to have the exciting prospect on board.
"Getting a high-profile rugby union player who has been an Australian captain signing on for the Diesels is pretty major for rugby league," Holt said.
"He's a great bloke and his mannerisms and the way he talks to people brings a certain spark."
Dunbar will link up with a number of players he came through the junior ranks with at Junee before turning his attention to rugby union.
Holt believes he's looking forward to taking a different approach coming out of the sevens system.
"He's more or less coming back and taking it easy with blokes he played juniors with," Holt said.
"I think it's got a pretty good feel about it."
Dunbar has already made an impact in his short time back at the club.
Holt only expects that will expand with more time at the club.
"He's a great role model of what can be achieved in life with dedication and skill," Holt said.
Dunbar is set to shift into the five-eighth role for the West Wyalong Knockout.
With his rugby union experience, Junee believes it will be the best fit.
"Being a flyhalf and with the leadership he can provide being in the centre of the field would be ideal for him," Holt said.
Junee will play the first game of the West Wyalong Knockout on Friday.
They will take on Tuggerangong at 7pm.
Holt expects it will be a good challenge taking on the Canberra Raiders Cup runners-up.
"They were grand finalists last year but got knocked off in the grand final so it will be a tough game straight up," he said.
"The whole knockout will give us a pretty good indication of where we are standing."
The Diesels are set to be almost at full strength with Pat Guthrie the only unavailability.
