The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Happy days: Coolamon open arms to welcome new ruck after long off-season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 2 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's new ruck Adian Ledson shakes hands with incoming first grade coach Gavin McMahon ahead of his first season at Kindra Park. Picture supplied
Coolamon's new ruck Adian Ledson shakes hands with incoming first grade coach Gavin McMahon ahead of his first season at Kindra Park. Picture supplied

They have said goodbye to more players than any other club in the league, but things are starting to look up for Coolamon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.