Coolamon has unveiled Riverina and Farrer League premiership winning coach Gavin McMahon as their new head football coach for the next two seasons.
McMahon who now resides in Coolamon, guided East Wagga-Kooringal to a drought-breaking premiership in 2016 and also is a premiership winning captain-coach at Wagga Tigers.
Prior to that he also spent four seasons with the Sydney Swans which saw him play a total of five AFL games while he has spent three years over in South Australia with West Adelaide in the SANFL.
After stepping down from his post at the Hawks at the end of the 2017 season, McMahon said he was excited to be returning to a senior coaching position.
"Absolutely, I got a little taste of it thanks to Jake (Barrett) inviting me in to play a small role to support him and his team," McMahon said.
"That was pretty exciting, just to get back involved given I live out there and play a small part.
"But it certainly lit a fire whilst I was there I can tell you."
McMahon said his interest in returning to a senior coaching role was the result of being involved with the Hoppers this past season in a guidance position and he wanted to thank outgoing coach Jake Barrett for his invitation and allowing him to get back involved in first grade football.
"We live in Coolamon and we've been living there for three and a half years," he said.
"Jake just approached me about providing a bit of extra support for him on his game day role.
"I hadn't done anything prior to that because my son lives and plays up in Bathurst and my weekends footy wise if there was anything on we were going that way.
"But some changes in that space have meant that I can potentially consider being elsewhere on Saturdays for the next couple of years which is good."
The Hoppers are renowned for their sense of community as a football club and McMahon said that the people involved at Coolamon were the prime factor in his decision to return as a senior coach.
"I think the most important thing for me in footy clubs is around the people," he said.
"Footy is a great game and we all play it, but it's the people that really struck Shan and I when we sort of got involved out at the club.
"Yes there was some nice football pieces to it, but just some amazing people that we came across that certainly made us feel welcome in that community well before we had any involvement at the footy club.
"We were certainly made to feel very welcome three years ago and getting involved with the Coolamon footy club this year there was just so many good people all trying to work hard and do the right thing.
"It's hard not to get a bit excited about that and get drawn into it a bit and I'm certainly hoping I can help in some way to have them enjoy their time at the club a bit more."
Coolamon president Bryan Buchanan said the application and recruitment process had been some of the most extensive the club has ever gone through and McMahon agreed saying the Hoppers had conducted themselves in a very professional manner.
Buchanan was delighted to have McMahon on board for the next two years and believed that he would be a great leader at the Hoppers.
"Yeah definitely," Buchanan said.
"I just think he's an outstanding person as well and he'll be an outstanding coach for our club.
"His planning and his game style that he's already talking about and just the accountability of the playing group, they are some of the things that he'll really bring to the table.
"He's also really big on club culture so that's something that we take a lot of notice of and I think that'll be fantastic as well."
The news comes after what has been an exciting week for the Hoppers as both their reserve grade and C grade netball sides prepare to play in the grand finals at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
Buchanan said it had been an exciting week for the club and said he was proud to see both teams playing in grand finals.
"Yes it's very exciting," he said.
"It's good reward for a lot of hard work and it's probably the best reserve grade team that I've seen run around at our club.
"I hope they go all the way and the C grade girls have done a fantastic job with the new coach this year with Bec Jones.
"She's done a great job with them also."
