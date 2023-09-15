The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon has unveiled Gavin McMahon as their new coach for the next two seasons.

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 15 2023 - 1:10pm
Gavin McMahon has been unveiled as the Hoppers' new senior coach for the next two seasons. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Coolamon has unveiled Riverina and Farrer League premiership winning coach Gavin McMahon as their new head football coach for the next two seasons.

