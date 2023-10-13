Griffith is on the hunt to acquire some top end talent for next season following the departure of Alex Page, Alec McCormick, Rhys Pollock and Dean Simpson.
The quartet made the move to the Swans from Queanbeyan for the 2023 season and all four were high quality performers for the side.
Page and Pollock were selected in the Riverina League Team of the Year while McCormick and Simpson were both valuable members of a strong back six for the Swans.
Griffith president Paul Rogerson praised the contributions of the departing quartet and wished them the best of luck as they return to Queanbeyan for their centenary celebration in 2024.
"They are quality players and quality humans as well," Rogerson said.
"We wish those guys all the best and we really thank them for what they were able to bring to the club the past season."
The Swans rocketed up the ladder this year and notched up impressive finals victory over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park before falling to the Bulldogs in the grand final.
There is a lot of momentum building at the club following the breakout campaign and Rogerson revealed that the club was confident on welcoming some more top end talent to Griffith for next season.
"Recruiting is going fairly well at this stage," he said.
"We've got quite a few irons in the fire and we are looking to replace the Canberra boys with similar type players and discussions are going well at this point."
While the contributions of the departing group had some impact on the Swans' rise on the ladder, the majority of their improvement came from the developing young core that have come up through the junior club.
Jack Rowston, Taine Moraschi, Nathan Richards and Sam Foley were all locals who enjoyed standout years while youngsters like Bailey Morrissey, Kahlan Spencer and Patrick Payne also took huge steps forward at first grade level.
Rogerson believed that the club would retain a large amount of their local core and was also confident that some more talented young juniors would continue to keep pushing through to first grade over the next couple of years.
"Retention is going really well," he said.
"The club is in a really good spot and we've got more really good quality juniors coming through the program at the moment.
"At the local front things are looking really good."
