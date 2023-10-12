The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Donna Scott believes barrier 13 can work to Our Last Cash's advantage in Kosciuszko

MM
By Matt Malone
October 13 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Last Cash winning at Wagga earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith
Our Last Cash winning at Wagga earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott believes an outside barrier may be a blessing in disguise for Our Last Cash in Saturday's $2 million Kosciuszko.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.