Mitch Beer to watch Mnementh's Kosciuszko tilt from a mate's wedding

By Matt Malone
October 13 2023 - 11:30am
Mitch Beer will watch Mnementh from afar on Saturday as they try to win the $2 milllion Kosciuszko. Picture by Les Smith
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will watch on from afar as stable star Mnementh attempts to deliver him with the biggest win of his career on Saturday.

