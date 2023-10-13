LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will watch on from afar as stable star Mnementh attempts to deliver him with the biggest win of his career on Saturday.
Beer took Mnementh up to Sydney on Thursday ahead of their second tilt at the $2 million Kosciuszko.
But when the gates crash back at Randwick on Saturday, Beer won't be trackside. Instead, he'll be watching on from a mate's wedding in Geelong.
"I'm going to a mate's wedding. My mate's not racing so it's not his fault," Beer explained.
"I'm going to take the horse up there, make sure he gets there and settles in but then I'm flying out.
"I haven't even looked what time the ceremony is yet but if it does clash (with the race), I'll be out the back on my phone."
Mnementh continues to go from strength to strength for Beer. He captured the Wagga Town Plate (1200m) in May and then produced a career best to win the listed Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series Final (1200m) at Flemington in July.
His only start since was an honest sixth placing, beaten three lengths behind Ingratiating, in the group three Bletchingly (1200m) at Caulfield on July 22.
It's been 12 weeks between runs but Mnementh won a Wodonga trial in dominant fashion on September 12. He was accepted to run at Caulfield last month but was scratched after drawing a wide barrier.
"He's had a jump out here, a good solid trial and he's had a gallop between races. He didn't really have a massive break, he had a good solid, long winter campaign, he ran in the Bletchingly and he wasn't in the paddock long either. He's first-up but he's not," Beer said.
"I was thinking pre-trial that he would need a run but he trialled so well and pulled up terrific from it I thought I'm not not going to run him, the horse has gone super but when he drew terrible it just wasn't worth it. We just galloped him in between races here (at Albury) instead."
Beer would have preferred a wet track and a cooler forecast on Saturday but it's not to be.
Tommy Berry will take the ride on Saturday from barrier seven. Beer is confident he's got the horse primed to run well.
"We've got a good jockey, the horse is great, we can't really do anything else," he said.
"I'll be disappointed if the horse doesn't run really well but running really well in a race like that can have you running seventh, beaten two lengths.
"From the gate, if he can end up without being three deep just having cover, they should go pretty hard and he should get a similar run to like he did in the Town Plate, be trying to get over the top of a couple of horses fading late would be an ideal run for him."
Mnementh will run on behalf of the slot of part-owner, Albury Racing Club committeeman Mick Dyordyevic, who was successful in the draw for the second straight year.
Mnementh is the shortest of the three Albury horses in the race at $23 with TAB.
Beer believes the $2.40 favourite Opal Ridge will take a lot of beating.
"I think Opal Ridge is going to be terribly hard to beat. I think she's drawn well, I think it's her race to lose," he said.
"I think she's a class above this lot but it's a race, anything can happen. He's slayed a few giants, so to speak before so hopefully he can do it again.
"I'm rapt with him. The great thing for me, he's a horse that has had his fair share of issues and we've had to manage him pretty intently along his career but he's going in great."
