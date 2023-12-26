Philp heads back home to Temora after premiership double

Temora's worst kept secret is finally out of the bag with Hayden Philp set to return to the Dragons in 2024.
Philp hasn't played for his hometown club since 2018 after making the move to Leeton.
However Temora are thrilled to have the representative forward back at the club.
President John Morton believes he will play an important role as the Dragons chase their first finals win since 2007.
"It's great to have Hayden back and he will be a big plus for us," Morton said.
"The locals were keen to have him back."
Philp made a big impact in his time in Group 20.
After finishing third in the 2017 and 2018 Weissel Medal counts while with Temora, he then won three straight Ray Thorpe Medals as the best player in the competition.
The first he was an outright winner in 2019 before sharing the honour with Andrew Lavaka (2021) and Braiden Jones (2022).
He was captain-coach in two premierships for Leeton after being at the helm of the club's first title defence in almost 90 years. It was the first time the Greens have won back-to-back premierships since winning the first two premierships in Group Nine back in 1933 and 1934.
Philp also took out the club's best and fairest this season and was also their joint club person of the year.
He announced he would be stepping down from the coaching role at the club's presentation night in October but has been tight lipped on where his playing future lies.
Morton is looking forward to seeing the leadership qualities Philp has honed at Leeton.
"He would have changed and matured a lot since he left Temora," he said.
"He's been a coach and a leader there so it's all a plus."
It will be Philp's first season in Group Nine since being part of Brothers side in the COVID shortened 2020 season when the Group 20 season didn't go ahead and Temora didn't play either.
Morton expects he will add some more impact to their forward pack.
His presence should also lighten the load on stalwart Kris Rands through the middle.
"Randsy probably won't play the full 80 minutes like he has been," Morton said.
"It will be a bit easier on him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.