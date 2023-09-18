The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Robbie Byatt's premiership success a decade in the making

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tumut second rower Robbie Byatt is certainly glad he was talked out of retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.