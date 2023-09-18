Tumut second rower Robbie Byatt is certainly glad he was talked out of retirement.
After being captain-coach of Albury last season, the 34-year-old thought he was finished with football.
Instead the chance to play alongside brother Matt and good friend Jordan Anderson convinced him to get back in the game.
Byatt only made his decision to return to the field leading in round four of the season.
However it has worked out after finishing his first premiership in 10 years after the Blues came from behind to down Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"I'm definitely happy and it all paid off in the end," Byatt said.
"To win one with these boys, especially my brother and Jordy made it all worthwhile travelling down there every week."
Byatt was captain-coach of hometown club Tumbarumba when they went into recess in 2018.
He linked with Albury and spent five years on the border before moving me to start a business with his younger brother.
Matt was part of Tumut's run to the 2020 grand final and also spent time with Robbie at the Thunder.
To win a premiership together was a special moment.
"I said I'd retired and I missed the first three games and a couple of them came and saw me and then my brother got into me a bit as well," Byatt said.
"It was mainly my brother getting in to me to come down, and the club as well.
"I was missing it too, I won't lie."
Byatt was part of grand final success at Queanbeyan Kangaroos 10 years ago.
On that occasion Adam Pearce was his teammate.
History repeated on Sunday.
"We said to each other in the sheds let's go get another one together and here we are," Byatt said.
Despite the grand final jubilation, the 34-year-old believes the time is now right to step away from the game.
He's been travelling from Tumbarumba this season to train and play and with a growing family and business Byatt wants to focus on other aspects of his life.
"This is it now, definitely," he said.
"I'm happy now and I will focus on my family.
"My young fella is playing football now so I can focus on taking him around as I missed out a little bit this year."
