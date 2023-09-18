Unwell Masters relieved after securing grand final success

Group Nine grand final day didn't pan out quite how Zac Masters imagined but the result certainly justified his struggles.
After only returning following ankle surgery for the finals series, Masters had limited impact in the 23-18 victory over Kangaroos after struggling with illness.
However the Tumut co-coachwas thrilled his teammates were able to help deliver more premiership success.
"I don't know if I've got food poisoning or what but I've never been sick before a game of footy and after the warm up when I got back into the sheds I spewed three or four times," Masters said.
"I got out on the field and I was pretty useless, spewed another three or four times at half-time but these boys are something special."
After coming off the bench midway through the first half, Masters was replaced at half-time.
He returned for another stint but finished the win on the sidelines.
After being part of the team's premiership success in 2019, Masters was part of their 2020 grand final loss before stepping into the co-coaching role.
His first season in charge the Blues were on top of the ladder before COVID restrictions meant there were no finals played.
Last year Masters was sent off in the first half of the preliminary final as Young won through to the grand final.
The front rower feels their latest premiership success was some redemption for their previous disappointments.
"We couldn't have played any worse in that first half and it felt similar to that Gundagai game in 2020," Masters said.
"Somehow, someway the desire of these boys and how much heartbreak we've been through we were able to turn it around in that second half.
"It's honestly full credit to them and Lachie (Bristow). It was amazing."
With a large turnover in the side expected ahead of the 2024 season, Masters, who has already committed to another season with Tumut, feels having so many of the side being locals really helped them get over the line.
Especially with so much of the group having been together over the past few seasons.
"There's been a lot of heartbreak over the last three to four years," Masters said.
"We spoke about it during the week.
"We all got together in the sheds and spoke about what it would mean to us and there were some blokes who broke down and it just shows how much it really does mean to us.
"The blue crowd here and the community is amazing.
"Full credit to Kangaroos, they played a top notch game, but somehow we pinched it from them in the end."
