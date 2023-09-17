The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos jump out of blocks before being caught by Tumut

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Sturt tries to bring down Troy Barby as Tumut overcame a 14-point deficit to down Kangaroos in the Group Nine grand final on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Jacob Sturt tries to bring down Troy Barby as Tumut overcame a 14-point deficit to down Kangaroos in the Group Nine grand final on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

It looked like it was going to be Kangaroos' day right from the kick off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.