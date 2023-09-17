It looked like it was going to be Kangaroos' day right from the kick off.
Latrell Siegwalt earned his side a drop out after Tumut couldn't contain the ball in the first play of the day.
It set the tone for the first half.
However the second half was a very different story.
Instead Tumut were able to overturn a 14-point half-time deficit.
Try as they might, the Wagga side were unable to withstand the Blues fightback to fall to a 23-18 loss at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue some missed opportunities.
"It's a tough one to swallow for sure as I thought the boys' effort was there all game," Rose said.
"A couple of calls and a couple of our own mistakes cost us at the end of the day but that's footy."
Kangaroos were able to capitalise on plenty of Tumut mistakes in the first half.
However as things started to turn they couldn't come up with enough answers as Tumut added to their grand final tally.
Rose thought some big moments in the second half didn't go their way.
"We got off to a real good start, I think Trell (Latrell Siegwalt) went 70 metres off the kick off, which was awesome, but after that a few calls didn't go our way and off the back of that a few errors crept in," he said.
"I don't think they (Tumut) earned the right."
Despite missing out on his attempt to win a Group Nine title with a third club, Rose knows there is plenty to be proud of.
Kangaroos went from finishing fifth last season to winning through to the club's first grand final appearance in 14 years.
Especially after having to deal with a long list of injury problems along the way.
"We probably exceeded expectations given our season with some many blokes injured," Rose said.
"The up and down of the year, which no one sort of knows about, so to get here and go down by five points is not a bad effort.
"No one expected us to come this far."
He's hoping to build on their grand final experience for next season.
