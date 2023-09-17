Lachlan Bristow won a second John Hill Medal to go with his second Group Nine premiership.
After a standout performance in the 2019 grand final, the 30-year-old backed it up with another big display of leadership to help Tumut to a 23-18 victory over Kangaroos on Sunday.
With a move to France in the coming weeks, Bristow was thrilled to finish off his five-year-old stint with the Blues with another medal around his neck.
Especially with the lure of one more grand final win keeping the star playmaker at his hometown club for so long.
"It's been a crazy ride and my rugby league career was down and out," Bristow said.
"I retired for two years and was never going to play again and for all this to happen in the last five years has just been amazing.
"I never really expected it but I just kept hanging on for one extra year just to get this premiership and it's done now.
"I'm fully content with my career and what has happened here."
After winning last year's Weissel Medal at hooker, Bristow made the switch to halfback before the midway point of the season looking to bring some more direction to the side.
They certainly needed it after Kangaroos jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
He led the rally and his teammates followed.
The second medal for being best in the grand final was just icing on the cake.
"I think it could have gone to anyone, it's all a bit of a blur, but here I am with one," Bristow said.
Bristow thought belief was key to the side turning things around in the second half.
It was his mantra in the sheds at half-time.
"I just told everyone to believe," he said.
"It was a mindset thing, we had confidence but we had to believe we could get it done as the second you don't believe then it's not going to happen.
"Everyone stood up and really did believe we could come back.
"We just showed character and fight throughout the whole game.
"The start of the second half couldn't have gone any worse as we were chasing a man down 80 metres and had our backs against the wall.
"We just didn't give up and that's just been the story of our season and the group of lads we've got.
"It's the bigger picture and I think the fact we're a bunch of locals who really want to play for the jersey and have that pride and passion really goes a long way."
