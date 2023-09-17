Young's redemption arc in reserve grade is finally complete after defeating Southcity 38-16 in Sunday's grand final at Equex Centre.
The Cherrypickers' last appearance in the Burmeister Shield grand final was in 2020 where they finished locked up at 10 all with Gundagai at full time.
As the Tigers scored the first try in that contest they were crowned premiers that day and after three long years of waiting, the Cherrypickers are finally premiers.
Young captain-coach Kyle Richens was proud of his side's performance against the Bulls and thrilled they finally got the job done after many years of falling just narrowly short.
"Yeah it's outstanding really," Richens said.
"It's been a long time coming for the club, this ressies side has been in a few grand finals in the last few years but never been able to come away with it.
"So it's a big achievement."
The Cherrypickers raced out to a 16-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes of the decider after scoring three unanswered tries.
However the Bulls then hit back with tries to Jack Stewart and Jacob Greenhalgh cutting the Cherrypickers' margin to just six heading into the sheds at halftime.
Southcity then levelled the score at 16 all in the opening minute of the second half and seemed to have all the momentum.
However the Cherrypickers rallied and then got back on top scoring 22 unanswered points to run out 38-16 winners.
It was a hot start from the Cherrypickers and Richens said he was impressed with the way his side was able to put some early points on the board.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"We didn't start right a couple of weeks ago and it cost us so we knew the start was very important."
However after scoring 16 unanswered points, the Cherrypickers then conceded the next 16 and Richens admitted that he was a bit concerned when the Bulls levelled the scores early in the second half.
"Yeah I was because Southcity are a good side," he said.
"Once they get on a roll they are hard to pull up, but we just had to go back to the basics and win it from there."
With the game on the line it was Young who rose to the occasion scoring the last four tries of the contest to run out comfortable victors.
It was a gruelling contest between the two sides and Richens said Young's ability to play until the final siren was a huge factor in their victory.
"We knew to trust the long game," he said.
"It's what we do all year and it's the best thing about our side, we can go for 60 minutes."
Matthew Murray was judged best on field following a dominant performance and Richens said he played a huge part of their premiership victory.
"His experience showed today and his leadership," he said.
"He was captain-coach last year and it showed, he's still a leader for the club so it's great."
Murray wasn't the only standout performer for the Cherrypickers with Richens praising the efforts of a number of his teammates.
"Charlie Corcoran at hooker has been outstanding all year and one of our best," he said.
"Then you've got Tom Bush at the back, he's playing hurt and it's just all effort.
"But just everyone really and all the leaders really stood up today which was good."
It was Young's second premiership win of the day after also winning the Sullivan Cup and Richens said it was fantastic to see the club in such a strong position.
"The club has been really well with a bit of success," he said.
"It's a good thing for the future, there's plenty of good players around the club so hopefully they all stick around."
