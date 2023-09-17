The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Young's redemption arc in reserve grade is finally complete after defeating Southcity 38-16 in Sunday's grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 17 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young's redemption arc in reserve grade is finally complete after defeating Southcity 38-16 in Sunday's grand final at Equex Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.