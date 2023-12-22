The Daily Advertiser
Goannas kicks off recruitment by welcoming home experienced midfielder

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Lachy Kendall will return to his junior club after spending the past two seasons at Winchelsea in the Geelong and District Football League.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will welcome home midfielder Lachy Kendall for next season.

