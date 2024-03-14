Goannas add further experience with the signing of South Australian

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have added more experience to their list with the signing of Angus Pichl.
Pichl recently moved to Wagga and has joined the Goannas from South Australia, where he has played all of his football with Strathalbyn in the Great Southern League.
Pichl impressed in a recent trial game for the Goannas with coach Nelson Foley excited by what he offers at either end of the ground.
"He's played all of his junior footy at Strathalbyn and then made his way through the senior ranks and was quite highly-touted according to everyone you speak to over there," Foley said.
"The last two years his work and study commitments have bounced him around Australia and he hasn't played a heap of footy but he comes from a really strong background.
"He played centre-half-back and off the half-back flank in our first trial against Barellan and was really impressive but through his junior footy he played a lot up forward and I think he might have finished in the top two in an under 18 league goalkicking.
"Just having that big frame and being super mobile, he's definitely the sort of the bloke we can swing up forward or down back and have an impact. He gives the boys around him a little bit of confidence as well."
Pichl's arrival provides another experienced body at MCUE after the arrival of Jeremy Kirkwood and Jay Demby, along with the return of Lachie Kendall and Lachie Johnson.
It's been a strong finish to the off-season for the Goannas after losing plenty of quality early with the departures of Ryan Turnbull, Luke Lawrence, Jono Male, Sam de Sousa and Pat Killalea.
The Goannas were set to finish their pre-season trial games with a game against Charles Sturt University on Thursday night, after hit-outs against Barellan and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock, and Mulwala.
MCUE now have two weeks to freshen up ahead of a blockbuster opening to the season against Wagga Tigers on Good Friday, March 29 at Mangoplah Sportsground.
