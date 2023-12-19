The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Talented MCUE wingman signed by Albury Tigers for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 19 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season after spending the last three seasons with MCUE. Picture by Les Smith
Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season after spending the last three seasons with MCUE. Picture by Les Smith

Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.