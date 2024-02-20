Opportunity presents at Saints after key defender returns to home club

NORTH Wagga will be without key defender Lachie Johnson this season after he decided on a return to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Johnson had become an integral part of the Saints' line-up since joining the club in 2020, amassing 37 first grade games over the past three seasons.
He had held down full-back for the majority of that time and will now leave a sizable hole.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth was disappointed to lose Johnson but is keen to see what player steps up to fill the role.
"We did lose Lachie Johnson, which was a bit unfortunate. He's gone back out to Mango," Papworth said.
"It's a hard one, that's his junior club out there. It's a bit frustrating because he was an important player for us.
"Someone will step up and fill that role. It's an opportunity for someone.
"We haven't had any other hiccups bar that one."
Papworth has been happy with the buy-in from the playing group over the pre-season.
The Saints were one of the first clubs to hit the track before Christmas and have been averaging 30 players at training since the break.
Tom Cooper and Tom Nejman are both back in full training after injury-interrupted seasons last year, while Jack Flood is on track to be there from the start of the season after a delayed beginning to 2023.
"We're building on from last year. We've pretty much got that same group, plus a few add ins," Papworth said.
"We go into a four week block now which will be prepping for a couple of games and that will be good. To get that stuff rolling."
North Wagga will have their first pre-season trial on March 16 when they take on Billabong Crows at Gumly Oval.
They will then take on Coolamon at Kindra Park on March 23.
The Saints have the round one bye so they will look to incorporate an intra-club game on April 6.
"We'll do a pre-season camp on March 9. That will give us a good little three-week block before Easter and then we've got the bye first round," Papworth explained.
"We should be able to have a scratch match between ourselves because we'll get out ground back fully after the 16th when cricket is finished. We might have a run that Saturday and then go watch a local game, which will be good."
North Wagga will begin their Farrer League campaign with a round two trip to Coleambally.
"It will be good though. It will be good to get the big travelling game out of the way early," he said.
The club has also welcomed Ben Alexander back as their new reserve grade coach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.