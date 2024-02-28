Goannas to unveil fresh new lineup in pair of trial games on Saturday night

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will unveil a fresh new line-up on Saturday night when they play their first two trial games of the pre-season.
Jay Demby was this week unveiled as the latest recruit for the Goannas while it was also revealed that Sam Male, Patrick Gardiner, Wilson Morshead and possibly James Scott wouldn't be returning to MCUE for the upcoming season.
Male has made the move to Melbourne while Gardiner has decided to stay in Canberra due to growing work and family commitments.
Scott could also be on the move due to work while Morshead is heading to Temora after signing with the Kangaroos.
Dom Bunyan's plans are currently unknown at this stage and it is believed that he is currently undecided on whether he will be playing for the Goannas this season.
Demby is the fourth signing of the off-season for the Goannas and coach Nelson Foley was looking forward to having him on board.
"We are absolutely rapt to get Jay on board," Foley said.
"First and foremost he's just a great person to be around and we've made a really big thing this year with our recruiting and retention of players that we are getting great players around the club.
"Jay fits the bill perfectly and he's certainly the type of bloke that you'd want to and grab a coffee or beer with in your free time.
"In terms of on the field, we expect him to play mostly down forward as he's played some really good footy down there in the past.
"What has shown on the track so far is his nous for forward craft and I think with some of the young boys we've got up there, he'll fit in there really nicely."
Demby arrives at MCUE from Parramatta Goannas, however he is not a stranger to the region having played a combined nine first grade games at The Rock-Yerong Creek and Collingullie-Wagga.
The Goannas will play Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and Barellan in a round robin format at Mangoplah Sportsground as they begin the last phase of their pre-season campaign.
Foley said he was looking forward to their first pre-season hit-outs and was keen to see how a couple of players performed after a good stint on the track in recent weeks.
"I'm really excited to see a couple of our young guys up forward in Zac Walker and Flynn Collins to see how they can work together," he said.
"They've both been taking some really big strides on the track so far and as young guys I'm excited to see how they go stepping up into senior footy.
"Another one is Lachie Johnson who we were fortunate enough to have come back on board in the last month.
"He'll probably spend a bit of time at each end of the ground over the praccy matches and I'm excited to see where he hold his own.
"Then we're excited to see Doug Arthur play after the back end of last year, he was in our best in quite a few of our games in the home stretch.
"On top of that Harry (Collins) and myself are looking forward to seeing how our young contingent go, there'll be a lot of boys who played in that 17's grand final last year that are going to get a really good run over the next few weeks."
