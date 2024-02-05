Further signings boost Lockhart in bid to return to Hume League finals

LOCKHART continue to build nicely for their bid to return to the Hume League finals.
The Demons have welcomed Pat Killalea from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, while Tom Alexander returns home after a season at Farrer League club Northern Jets.
Lockhart have also welcomed on board Brad Aylett from Jerilderie.
The latest signings come on top of the return of Jordan Harrington after two years at Dederang-Mt Beauty.
The club is still in the process of formalising some further recruits to top them up nicely for the 2024 season.
Second-year Lockhart coach Tom Keogh is looking forward to having a lot more depth at his disposal this year.
"We've been training since the first week of January. We're chipping along nicely," Keogh said.
"It's been going good. We're trying to get a bit fitter this year. We're going to have to be this year, hopefully we've got a pretty competitive side.
"More than anything, I've got a bit more depth this year, which is what we really lacked last year. We played short last year and we were still competitive.
"It's going to make a big difference from a coaching perspective."
Killalea has been a mainstay at MCUE over the past decade and more, playing 150 first grade games for the club since making his senior debut as a teenager back in 2011.
Keogh plans for Killalea to join him in the midfield at Lockhart, while expects Alexander to play a similar role to what he did at Northern Jets this year where he played predominantly across half-forward.
Alexander kicked 14 goals from 19 games and will return to Lockhart for the first time since the 2015 season.
Aylett kicked 16 goals from 16 games at Jerilderie last year and is expected to slot into a forward pocket at Lockhart, as well as go through the midfield.
Also boosting Lockhart's attack will be the return of teenage forward Will Marsh after a year with Wagga Tigers' under 17s.
In a further boost, Will Keogh will play a number of games at Lockhart again this year despite his move to the Gold Coast.
Lockhart will play their first pre-season trial game against Bomaderry in Canberra on March 16. They will then take on Charles Sturt University the following week.
Lockhart will finish their preparation with a shortened trial against Narrandera the week before the Hume League starts on April 13.
Lockhart, who finished eighth last year, open their season with a home game against Billabong Crows.
