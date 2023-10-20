LOCKHART'S quest to return to the Hume League finals has been boosted by the return of Jordan Harrington.
The Demons have welcomed Harrington back as assistant coach after two years with Tallangatta League club Dederang-Mt Beauty.
The 27-year-old previously spent six years at Lockhart where he won multiple best and fairests, co-coached the club and established himself as one of the best players in the Hume League.
Lockhart coach Tom Keogh, who is locked in for a second season in charge, has heard a lot about Harrington and is rapt to have him on board.
"I haven't seen him play but everyone I speak to reckons he is a champion," Keogh said.
"He's won a heap of best and fairests. Albury Tigers were chasing him pretty hard and we were lucky. I think he's got a few really good mates out here, which helps.
"I think he's played predominantly on-ball and he can be a goalkicking forward as well so that's always handy in this league."
Lockhart finished the 2022 season winless on the bottom of the Hume League ladder and Keogh took them to eighth spot this year, winning seven games and earning coach of the year honours.
"It was a pleasant surprise I suppose. I'm not sure I deserved it but you've got to take these things don't you?" Keogh said.
"It was a good year, all things considered.
"I forget where they've come from and that we only put two or three players in the side. It makes a big difference but.
"It's been good. So far, so good."
Lockhart have more recruits to announce in the future and have kept the likes of Azzi Medallist and club best and fairest Abe Wooden.
Angus Grigg came second in Lockhart's best and fairest and has re-signed also.
Keogh believes finals is a realistic goal for Lockhart next year.
"Finals and a bit more I reckon now," Keogh said.
"We could have made finals last year, we just lost a bit of manpower. We dropped a couple of games we should have definitely won. Will (Keogh) went to the Gold Coast, and our ruckman (Dan Coates) went overseas, which won't be happening this year."
Keogh has already found the recruiting easier this off-season on the back of more positive results than the year prior.
"The recruiting job should be a lot easier than last year, that's for sure," he said.
"We're still chasing a few key position players, really.
"The more strength we can add to the spine the more we can keep pushing guys out wider."
