LUKE Habel has bid farewell to the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) content that he's given his career everything he's got.
The Griffith junior and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership player ended a 15-year SANFL career by announcing his retirement from Central District this month.
He leaves the Central District after 190 league games, having captained the club and as a life member.
It's been a remarkable journey from Habel, who took a punt on a move to Adelaide in early 2009 as a fresh-faced 21-year-old after having just played in a second senior premiership at GGGM.
"I went over for a trial in 2008. Jed Lawton was the orchestrator of that, he and Bevan Rowe," Habel recalled.
"Bevvie was trying to get me to West Adelaide and Jed had contacted Centrals and it just evolved from there.
"I had a training run, which was just a trial, it wasn't anything to do with we'll come and recruit you, we want you to come and play. It was come and have a trial run and we'll see what you're like.
"They rang me when I just got off the plane back to Wagga, the CEO Kris Grant rang me and said 'look, the coaches were happy with your training and you seem like a good young fella and we'll be happy to offer you a spot on the list to have a crack for 2009'. That was December 2008."
Fast-forward 15 years and Habel leaves the club as one of their most-respected leaders.
It hasn't all been easy. It's been a rollercoaster ride but Habel appreciates every minute.
"There is always an element I reckon that I'll look back on, I won't have any regrets, but the biggest aim for me was to play in a league premiership," Habel said.
"I got the chance real early on to try and do it, I'm glad I got the chance, it was a hard memory but it was a good one but that was always the drive. Try to be the best you can be for the team to get team success.
"It got starved. We went through a period from 2018 to 2022 where we didn't play finals. From the club history from 2000 to 2017, they missed the finals once and then you go through a five-year period where there's lots of transition and stuff going on with the club and coaches but trying to help rebuild is another thing I'll look back on and go that was another great experience to really try and assist or play a small part in reviving the culture.
"They're set, they've got a good coach, a good coaching group, good players, I really hope they have the success they probably should have in the next couple of years."
It took Habel 12 months to crack it for his league debut. He captained the reserves in his first season in 2009.
He then went on to break into Central District's league team and become one of the club's leaders, on and off the field.
Habel was the travelling emergency for the South Australian state team in 2014, around the same time he was elevated to Central District's leadership group.
He's been there ever since, going on to captain the club and then qualify for life membership in 2018, one of his proudest achievements, after reaching the qualification of 100 league games and 10 seasons service.
"I knew how good the competition was and it was a tier under the AFL," Habel said.
"I aimed to crack in and play one league game in my first year, which I didn't, I played reserves all season. I got the exposure to what pre-season looks like, what the standard is and really knuckle down, put on four or five kilos over 2009-10 period and just put my head down and had a crack.
"I was really lucky that some of the leaders and older players took me under their wing. I think they could just see that I was a kid that wanted to have a crack and work hard and buy in to what their purpose was and try to help them.
"It just kept evolving from there."
Habel missed out on Central District's back-to-back premiership success of 2009 and 2010. He then cracked it in 2011 only to go down in the decider by three points.
"I played all year 2010 basically and then didn't play finals. I was going up for a spot against Jack Gunston. We had an unbelievable side," he said.
"In 2011, I played in the losing grand final, we got beat by three points. We were the best team all year and didn't deliver on game day."
Premiership success in the SANFL might have eluded Habel but it doesn't define his time at Central District.
"It's just the people you meet, the connections you make, the networking, the joy that you see your family and extended family have," Habel said.
"They are such welcoming club. I came over as a boy, really, and now I'm a man. I've learnt a lot of great values of different people.
"People get caught up with premierships and best and fairests, I think a bit differently with it. That was where my thinking went a bit more open after having a good chat with (wife) Sarah.
"I've actually been so grateful to be involved with Ganmain and Centrals and the people that you meet. When I knew I was finishing up, I had a list, it would have been over 100 people and I sent them a message thanking them for being part of the journey, not expecting to get anything back but some of the things you get back from people makes you realise they appreciated the connection as much as I did."
Habel said ultimately it was not a tough decision to retire from the SANFL and leave Central District at the end of the season just gone.
"Not necessarily because 2022 I had surgery in January and I only started training in March, so I missed all the pre-season and was just playing catch up, it was a really frustrating year," he explained.
"I only played four league games and the rest in reserves. I had a decision to make, whether to play on or not, they left the ball in my court, they said we'd love you to play on, it would be great if you did and I thought I don't think I'm going to be satisfied if I leave it at that.
"So I had a really good pre-season, got super fit again and I played one league game I reckon this year.
"The aim was to play league, I wanted to play footy at the highest level but it actually turned out to be a great thing for my development because I got to help others grow around me, especially other guys in the reserves.
"We had a really good year, unfortunately got bundled out in straight sets but I left giving it my absolute all on my terms."
In a sign of the football Habel was still able to produce as a 36-year-old, he captured Central District's reserve grade best and fairest in his final year.
"Sarah was probably more upset about leaving Centrals than me. I understand how football works, you can't stay forever, you're just a small part of the club's journey and you try to leave a bit of a legacy, leave it in a better place than when you got there," he said.
"I think if I had of left at the end of 2022, I wouldn't have been happy with that but seeing how much the group's evolved, I'm happy to be able to move on with them back in league finals and heading in the right place."
A number of talented Riverina League youngsters continue to make the move to the SANFL in a bid to develop their football, play at a high level and ultimately keep their AFL dream alive.
Habel has some advice for those footballers looking to make the move.
"Just have a crack. Get comfortable being uncomfortable," Habel said.
"I didn't know how to cook, wash my clothes, anything like that when I moved over. You learn to experience and you'll have no regrets.
"I aimed to come over for a year, have a crack and see how I went and I ended up meeting all these people, getting to play footy along the way, meet my partner. I look back on it and go how lucky am I?
"All it was was taking a bit of a punt.
"You've got to embrace challenge. If you can be the best that you can be for the team and constantly embrace challenge, you're going to learn and you're going to grow. Not everything's going to go your way.
"I reckon I played 190 league games and I reckon I played at least 70 to 80 reserve grade games in that period at Centrals, you're not going to come over and be a 200-game league player and not play reserves, and everything's going to go your way. To learn and grow and develop, you actually need to get out of your comfort zone and experience something different."
Habel says he would not have been able to achieve all that he did without the support of his family.
"I'll never forget the day that I left," he said.
"Dad drove me over and stayed a couple of nights and dropped me off. In the morning that I left, mum was cutting up carrots in the kitchen. I was thinking why is she cutting up carrots in the morning, that's really uncommon but I look back on it now and she was just trying to keep herself busy.
"They were really supportive. I had an opportunity to go to Canberra as well, and they said Canberra's a bit closer and things like that, planting a few little seeds, but they knew I was pretty driven and once they met a few people from the club, they knew he is going to be completely fine.
"I haven't seen Dad cry much but he had a few tears giving me a hug when he left me in Adelaide.
"The biggest highlight of the move is I got to meet (my wife) Sarah. We've been together 11 years, have got a son, another one on the way, she's got a fantastic family and they get along really well with my family. I think that's the pinnacle because you've got something for the rest of your life."
Habel also credits those back home in the Riverina for his development.
"Ganmain, they were great. I remember they said at presentation night, and even after we won the grand final, they said we don't know what Luke's going to do next year and we'd love to support him if he's going to go and play at a higher level and give it a crack," he recalls.
"It was the perfect way to end that little chapter, which I thought I'd come back to but I couldn't have asked for anything better the four years I had there from 2005 to 2008 with the people that I met, the people that I was coached by and teammates.
"I'm really just a product of the environment I was in. The people who modelled and influenced the behaviour off-field, you learnt from that and you take all that on board.
"I was really lucky enough with Griffith as well, the Griffith juniors, we didn't have a heap of team success but it's like anything in footy, you've got really good volunteers and parents and people that you grow up with.
"I think the real catalyst was that 2005 to 2008 period with Ganmain, being coached by Sparks (Shane Lenon), by Whip (Christin Macri), by Fatso (Christen McPherson) and Ranks (Daniel Rankin). You look back on it and I think I was so bloody lucky to have that exposure to these people, and the other people around them as well."
Habel has enjoyed 24 finals since 2005, including two premierships at GGGM.
He will now move on to the next chapter as player-coach of Adelaide Football League division two club Salisbury North Hawks.
"I'll learn a lot as I go as a head coach but having the people that I've been coached by, at Ganmain and over here, and then people around you, it's not a one person thing," he said.
"You've got to get as a collective, the board, everyone on the same page and everyone works together because the greatest saying that I've seen was from Port Adelaide when they were Port Magpies, it was players win contests, teams wins games, clubs win premierships.
"I've thought about that more on a deeper level the last few years and it's exactly right. It's the reason why Ganmain was so successful, it's exactly why Centrals was so successful, everyone was just playing their role and trying to be the best they could be for the club.
"It's going to be a challenge with another child on the way, and I've got great support with Sarah and her family and from my mum and dad and extended family because that all helps. I'm lucky to have a great supportive network."
