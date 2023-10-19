WAGGA footballer Ally Morphett's breakout AFL Women's (AFLW) season has been brought to a shattering halt by a fractured hand.
Scans confirmed a fracture to her scaphoid bone, the Swans confirmed on Thursday night.
It will bring to an end an amazing season season at Sydney for Morphett, who was favourite to take out this year's AFL Women's rising star.
The 19-year-old has burst into All Australian contention on the back of a season where she has averaged 17.9 disposals, 29.3 hit-outs and 5.1 clearances per game.
Morphett injured her wrist early in last weekend's loss to Hawthorn, where she played the game out and finished with 13 possessions and 22 hit-outs.
Morphett visited a specialist on Thursday where she learnt that she will miss Sydney's final three games of the season.
"We really feel for Ally. She has worked incredibly hard to become one the premier rucks in the competition and has been an integral part of our team this year," Sydney Swans general manager of football - AFLW Kate Mahony said.
"We know she will work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the playing group in their remaining matches, and we will work with Ally to ensure she has the support she needs.
"We also have full faith in the players who will fill the void for our upcoming games."
It is Morphett's season season at Sydney after being traded to the Swans after one year at Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
The Swans sit 12th with three wins from seven games heading into Saturday's must-win clash against Western Bulldogs.
Morphett's setback comes on the back of bad news for fellow Riverina product Alyce Parker at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants.
Parker underwent surgery on Thursday for a syndesmosis injury she sustained in last Saturday's 13-point loss to St Kilda.
The four-time Gabrielle Trainor Medallist picked up the injury in the third quarter but played out the game, only to learn the extent of the problem the next day.
"Alyce was having yet another exceptional season and it's disappointing to see her 2023 campaign be cut short," Giants head of women's football Briana Harvey said.
"I'm sure she'll attack her rehab with the same high standards we see from her week in and week out on the field.
"The team will get behind her like they do for any injured teammate, and I look forward to seeing who steps up in her absence on field."
