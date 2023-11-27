The Daily Advertiser
Turnbull the latest Riverina League star to return to AFL Canberra

MM
By Matt Malone
November 28 2023 - 10:00am
Ryan Turnbull has signed with AFL Canberra club Belconnen after three years at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Picture by Belconnen Magpies FC
MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have experienced their biggest loss of the off-season to date with Ryan Turnbull returning to AFL Canberra.

