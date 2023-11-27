Turnbull the latest Riverina League star to return to AFL Canberra

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have experienced their biggest loss of the off-season to date with Ryan Turnbull returning to AFL Canberra.
Turnbull returns to his home club Belconnen after three seasons travelling to play for the Goannas.
The 34-year-old has been a model of consistency since joining MCUE, highlighted by him being named in the club's best players in 27 of his 40 appearances.
Turnbull returns home to the AFL Canberra reigning premiers, where he is a member of Belconnen's 200 Club and a premiership player.
Belconnen are rapt to have him back.
"After three years playing in Wagga, Rabs (Turnbull) is coming back to where it all began!," the club statement read.
"Rabs was part of BMFC's premiership team in 2009 and helped to build a strong culture of hard work and team first.
"He brings with him a wealth of experience and we are very excited to have him and his family back at the Nest for 2024 in our quest to go back to back."
Turnbull finished top four in MCUE's best and fairest in each of his three seasons and was named most consistent this year.
He narrowly missed out in 2021 when Canberra-based footballers were locked out of the final few rounds due to COVID restrictions.
Turnbull joins young gun Luke Lawrence and fellow Canberra-based footballer Ben Halse as the Goannas' losses to date.
